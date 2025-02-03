WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter, Clorox Company (CLX) lifted its earnings outlook for the full year.For the full year, the company now expects earnings to be between $5.52 and $5.92 per share, compared to the previous estimate of $5.17 and $5.42, reflecting the lapping of several one-time charges recorded in the year-ago period.Adjusted earnings are now expected to be between $6.95 and $7.35, compared to the previous estimate of $6.65 and $6.90. The main change is to reflect a 25 to 45 cent net benefit from the expected incremental shipments related to the company's ERP transition.The company now expects net sales to be down 1% to up 2%, including 1 to 2 points of benefit from incremental shipments related to the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transition, which is expected to reverse in the front half of the next fiscal year.Further, Clorox and P&G have jointly decided to wind down the Glad bags and wraps joint venture. It will end on January 31, 2026, and Clorox intends to acquire P&G's 20% interest in the venture at its termination.Following the expiration of the joint venture, Clorox expects that the Glad business will retain the exclusive core intellectual property licenses contributed by P&G on a royalty-free basis for certain licensed products.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX