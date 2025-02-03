Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Cynthia Gardens, a premier apartment community renowned for its exceptional living experience in Boca Raton, is thrilled to announce the introduction of new student housing options tailored specifically for Florida Atlantic University (FAU) students. This initiative underscores Cynthia Gardens' commitment to providing high-quality, convenient, and comfortable living spaces for students seeking a serene yet vibrant environment.





Affordable and Convenient Student Housing at Cynthia Gardens

Located in a tranquil and secure neighborhood, Cynthia Gardens offers spacious, modern one-bedroom apartments equipped with top-tier amenities. The new student housing options are designed to cater to the unique needs of FAU students, ensuring a seamless blend of academic focus and leisure. With its proximity to the FAU campus, students will benefit from reduced commute times, allowing them more time to engage in academic and extracurricular activities.

"Cynthia Gardens has always been dedicated to enhancing the living experience of its residents," said Cynthia Sowers, Leasing and Community Manager of Cynthia Gardens. "By introducing these new student housing options, we aim to provide FAU students with a home that supports their academic journey while offering the comfort and convenience they deserve."

The community's pet-friendly policies and focus on resident satisfaction make it an ideal choice for students who wish to bring their furry companions along. Additionally, the well- maintained property and exceptional customer service ensure that students can focus on their studies without the worry of housing-related issues.

With this new offering, Cynthia Gardens continues to set the standard for student housing in Boca Raton, providing an outstanding living experience that aligns with the needs and aspirations of today's students. The community's commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of its operations, from the meticulously maintained grounds to the attentive and responsive management team.

For more information about the new student housing options at Cynthia Gardens, prospective tenants are encouraged to visit the community and experience firsthand the exceptional living environment that awaits them, or take a virtual tour at https://CynthiaGardens.com.





Modern comfort and student-friendly living at Cynthia Gardens-offering stylish spaces designed for both study and relaxation. Experience convenience in a thoughtfully crafted community.

About Cynthia Gardens

Cynthia Gardens is a premier apartment community in Boca Raton, offering spacious, modern one-bedroom apartments with top-tier amenities. Located in a tranquil, secure neighborhood, Cynthia Gardens is known for its exceptional customer service, well-maintained property, and commitment to providing an outstanding living experience. With pet-friendly policies and a focus on resident satisfaction, Cynthia Gardens offers a convenient and comfortable environment for all tenants.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239412

SOURCE: Cynthia Gardens