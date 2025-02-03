BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release January numbers for monetary base, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.The monetary base is expected to slip 0.5 percent on year after sinking 0.9 percent in December.New Zealand will provide December data for building consents in November, consents were up 5.3 percent on month.Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year; they return to action on Wednesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX