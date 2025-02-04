WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay, Inc. (CPAY), an Atlanta-based business payments and expense management company, Monday announced that it has finalized agreements to acquire Gringo, a prominent vehicle registration and compliance payment firm in Brazil.Gringo - a super app for car drivers in Brazil, that allows instant payment of vehicle taxes, registration, and fines through its digital platform and national network. The company is seeing annual revenue growth of over 30%.The transaction is pending regulatory approval and is anticipated to finalize around the end of the first quarter of 2025.Monday CPAY closed at $379.61 or 0.23% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX