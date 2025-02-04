BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siltronic AG (SLTCY), Munich-based maker of wafers for the semiconductor industry, announced that it plans to propose a reduced dividend of 0.20 euros for the 2024 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2025. With 30 million issued shares, this proposal equates to a total payout of 6 million euros. The reduction is a response to the ongoing weak demand and is aimed at supporting organic growth.The company will publish its preliminary results for the financial year 2024 on February 4, 2025, and the complete and audited annual report for 2024 on March 6, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX