CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 96.62 against the yen, from a recent low of 96.20.The aussie advanced to 0.6222 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 0.6198.Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6602 and 1.1071 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6611 and 1.1048, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro and 1.11 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX