BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to 0.5632 against the U.S. dollar and 87.43 against the yen, from recent lows of 0.5582 and 87.45, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.8343 from yesterday's closing value of 1.8353.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.81 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX