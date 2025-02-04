Sunrise UPC GmbH
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sunrise Communications AG (Sunrise) today announces the successful pricing of a new issuance by Sunrise Financing Partnership, 19808 Wilmington, Delaware, U.S.A., of USD 1,300 million of Term Loan B due 2032 in Sunrise's first financing transaction following the completion of its spin-off from Liberty Global Ltd. in November 2024.
The USD 1,300 million of proceeds from the new USD Term Loan B due 2032 will be used to refinance the existing USD Term Loan B due 2029 in full and partially refinance the existing EUR Term Loan B due 2029 including related derivative terminations and transaction-related costs. Additionally, the new loan is structured as a sustainability linked loan, directly linked to Sunrise's sustainability-related company goals and strategy.
Pro forma for the refinancing, Sunrise will have an extended maturity runway with no short-term maturities (c. 77% of debt becoming due after 2029 and c. 27% of debt now becoming due in 2032)2. The debt stack is fully hedged against interest rate and currency changes until 2029 with weighted average cost of debt reduced from 3.0% as of October 2024 to 2.8% pro forma for the transaction1. Sunrise will continue to opportunistically access loan and bond markets to term-out debt and optimise pricing.
Deutsche Bank and Citi acted as Joint Physical Bookrunners and BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, MUFG, Scotiabank and UBS acted as Bookrunners.
_________________________________
1 Excluding Vendor Financing and commitment fees.
Media Release (PDF)
ABOUT SUNRISE
Forward-Looking Statements
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sunrise UPC GmbH
|Thurgauerstrasse 101b
|8152 Glattpark (Opfikon)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0800 333 000
|E-mail:
|sunrisemediaservice@sunrise.net
|Internet:
|www.sunrise.ch und www.upc.ch
|EQS News ID:
|2080277
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2080277 04.02.2025 CET/CEST