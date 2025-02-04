"3D UNIV+RSES" embed multiple generative AI technologies at the core of global IP Lifecycle Management, "POWER'by" the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Next generation Dassault Systèmes technology offers environment for combining virtual twins, training AI engines and protecting customer IP

Customers in all sectors can take advantage of the AI era to improve the daily lives of consumers, patients and citizens

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today opened up its new horizon as part of the Generative Economy by introducing "3D UNIV+RSES" that embed multiple generative AI technologies at the core of global IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM) for the benefit of its clients.

This evolving architecture will permit its large client base to fully exploit their rich, high-quality patrimony of 3D design, virtual twins and PLM data in a new space of representation, the premier digital environment to train new categories of Experience as a Service (XaaS) namely: Generative Experiences (GenXp), Virtual Companions, as well as intelligent Virtual Twin Experience as a Service (VTaaS). Dassault Systèmes' "POWER'byAI" approach and its multi-AI, industry-aware platforms 3DEXPERIENCE (manufacturing), MEDIDATA (life sciences and health care) and CENTRIC (consumer goods and food) provide customers with world-class secured environments to reveal and generate their own knowledge and know-how with rapid deployment.

Tomorrow's game-changers will be those with the best-developed knowledge and know-how assets, who take inspiration from the living world to generate rather than consume, giving back to the planet as much as they take from it. This is what Dassault Systèmes calls the Generative Economy. It results from the convergence of the Experience Economy and the Circular Economy; it's an economy of virtual assets in which intellectual property (IP), the critical factor for differentiation, will serve as a currency.

It will be catalyzed and enabled by "3D UNIV+RSES" and accelerated by the learning possibilities offered by AI. "3D UNIV+RSES" represent a new class of representation of the world: virtual-plus-real representations that holistically combine modeling, simulation, real-world evidence and AI-generated content. They offer a unique and secured industry environment for combining and cross-simulating virtual twins and for training multi-AI engines while protecting customers' IP.

"All our longtime loyal clients are expecting us to protect their 'gold mine' of virtual assets and reveal the invisible. In order to generate and protect the most valuable intellectual property, it is of critical importance to create Virtual Twin Experiences of everything for everyone that harmonize product, nature and life. Dassault Systèmes is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to provide '3D UNIV+RSES,' as the ultimate source of knowledge and know-how, for our mutual benefit and human progress," said Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman, Dassault Systèmes.

"3D UNIV+RSES" are the seventh generation of representation of the world introduced by Dassault Systèmes over the past 44 years. These generations have ushered in new ways of imagining, creating and producing.

Today, in the Manufacturing Industries and Infrastructure and Cities sectors, the most advanced companies that create airplanes, vehicles, machines, robots, or high-tech and med-tech equipment use Dassault Systèmes' sophisticated virtual twins to ensure the quality, performance and safety of their products and services, and to comply with regulations and standards. Dassault Systèmes has developed the same approach for innovators in the Life Sciences and Healthcare sector and pioneered virtual twins of the living world, from cells to organs to patients.

"The extensive work done by Bernard Charlès and our Strategy and Research and Development teams over the past three years to define and create game-changer solutions based on the deep and wide adoption of generative AI is impressive. This will enable our clients in all sectors to take advantage of the AI era at every stage of the cycle of life of the products and services they invent and create to make them more sustainable. This will ultimately improve the daily lives of consumers, patients and citizens," said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes.

"3D UNIV+RSES" make it possible for customers to create the virtual twin of everything for everyone and virtualize their entire ecosystem. Experience will be at the core of them since "3D UNIV+RSES" are environments for experimentation integrating motion, transformation and time. Embedded AI technology serves as an accelerator to invent game-changing generative experiences, empower everyone with their virtual companion, and upskill the workforce of the future.

