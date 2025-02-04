CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 0.8948 against the Australian dollar and a 4-day high of 107.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8967 and 107.67, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4417 and 1.4894 from recent lows of 1.4503 and 1.4929, respectively.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the aussie, 109.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the greenback and 1.47 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX