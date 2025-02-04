Life is full of delicious foods and fun moments, and these can often lead to unexpected digestive issues. We're excited to share that Pepto-Bismol Oral Suspension, your go-to solution for tummy troubles, is back in the UK, and now available on the shelves of your supermarkets, online and also in pharmacies, making it easier for everyone!

Did you know that in a single episode of digestive discomfort, many people experience multiple symptoms? Pepto-Bismol is designed to tackle this challenge head-on, providing comprehensive relief for five common digestive issues: Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach, and Diarrhea.

Pepto-Bismol contains Bismuth Subsalicylate, which works by coating and soothing your stomach and lower gut. This effective all-round medication provides relief from discomfort due to overindulgence in food and drink. Just take 1 dose (30 mL) every 30-60 minutes as needed, up to 8 doses in 24 hours, using the attached dosing cup for convenience.

Don't let digestive issues hold you back. With Pepto-Bismol, you can get back to feeling your best!

Disclaimer: Pepto-Bismol 17.5 mg/ml Oral Suspension. Contains Bismuth subsalicylate. Relief of heartburn, indigestion, nausea and upset stomach (due to overindulgence in food and drink). Also controls diarrhoea. Always read the label.

About Pepto-Bismol

Pepto-Bismol is a Procter Gamble brand! Pepto-Bismol provides soothing relief for five different stomach symptoms: nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach and diarrhoea. For adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older, Pepto-Bismol is currently available in an oral suspension form, in 3 different sizes: 120ml, 240ml and 480ml bottles.

