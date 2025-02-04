Did you know that 60% of adults in the UK face gastrointestinal (GI) issues* each year? Furthermore, 40% of those affected can experience multiple symptoms during a single occurrence, leading to embarrassment and discomfort. In response to this widespread challenge, we're excited to share that Pepto-Bismol Oral Suspension, your go-to solution for tummy troubles, is back in the UK, and now available with a new classification change from P to GSL for easier access!

Pepto-Bismol, with the active ingredient Bismuth Subsalicylate, provides effective relief for five common digestive issues: Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach, and Diarrhea. This formulation works by coating the stomach lining and lower gut, soothing irritation and discomfort that often arise from overindulgence in food and drink.

The mechanism of action (MOA) of Bismuth Subsalicylate includes:

Coating and Protection: It forms a protective barrier in the gastrointestinal tract, helping to shield the stomach lining from irritants.

It forms a protective barrier in the gastrointestinal tract, helping to shield the stomach lining from irritants. Soothing Effect: It calms the digestive system, alleviating symptoms of discomfort and distress.

It calms the digestive system, alleviating symptoms of discomfort and distress. Fluid Absorption: For diarrhea, it helps to effectively restore balance by absorbing excess fluids, firming stools.

Pepto-Bismol is easy to use: recommended dosing is 1 dose (30 mL) every 30-60 minutes as needed, with a maximum of 8 doses in 24 hours. The attached dosing cup ensures accurate measurement for optimal relief.

Call to Action: Encourage your patients not to let digestive issues hold them back. With Pepto-Bismol, they can swiftly return to their daily activities with confidence.

Disclaimer: Pepto-Bismol 17.5 mg/ml Oral Suspension. Active ingredient: Each ml of suspension contains 17.5 mg Bismuth Subsalicylate. One dose of 30 ml contains 525 mg Bismuth Subsalicylate. Indicated in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and over for symptomatic relief of heartburn, indigestion, nausea and upset stomach (due to overindulgence in food and drink). Also controls diarrhoea. MAH: Procter Gamble (Health Beauty Care) Ltd. The Heights, Brooklands, Weybridge. Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK. Supply classification: GSL. Information about this product, including adverse reactions, precautions, contra-indications, and method of use can be found at: https://mhraproducts4853.blob.core.windows.net/docs/64a487d27c6660c75e6ba370a49398fca93bb2a6

Availability: Pepto-Bismol is now available on the shelves of your supermarkets, online and also in pharmacies, making it easier for everyone!

*Pepto-related symptoms: Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach and Diarrhea.

About Pepto-Bismol: Pepto-Bismol is a Procter Gamble brand! Pepto-Bismol provides soothing relief for five different stomach symptoms: nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach and diarrhoea. For adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older, Pepto-Bismol is currently available in an oral suspension form, in 3 different sizes: 120ml, 240ml and 480ml bottles.

