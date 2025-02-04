DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in three months in January amid renewed rises in both new orders and output, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.The headline AIB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.3 in January from 49.1 in December. A score above 50 indicates expansion, while any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.New orders increased marginally after falling in the previous two months, while export orders continued to decline in January. In response to the upturn in new business, production volumes rose modestly after a sharp contraction in December.Firms reduced their input buying activity further amid a still subdued demand environment, while outstanding work levels were decreased at a solid rate, though much less quickly than in the previous month.The latest job creation in the Irish manufacturing sector was the most pronounced since August 2024.On the price front, input price inflation rose to a 6-month high due to increased costs for raw materials. In turn, selling prices also increased for the twelfth successive month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX