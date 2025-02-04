Deutsche Post DHL Group experienced a significant downturn in recent trading, with shares tumbling to €33.80, marking a substantial 2.9% decline. This latest drop represents a concerning trajectory from the company's 52-week high of €44.80 achieved in early February, with the stock now having shed approximately a quarter of its value. The decline reflects growing investor anxiety about international trade tensions and their potential impact on the logistics giant's global operations. Despite these challenges, market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €40.50.

Share Buyback Program Continues Despite Market Pressure

The company demonstrates confidence in its long-term prospects through its ongoing share buyback initiative. In the final week of January alone, Deutsche Post repurchased 57,536 shares at an average price of €35.48, representing a total investment exceeding €2 million. Since the program's December launch, the company has acquired nearly 4.91 million shares. Additionally, shareholders can anticipate a modest increase in dividend payments, with experts projecting a rise to €1.86 per share, up from the previous year's €1.85.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Post information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Post analysis...