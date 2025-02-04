DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 38,214 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 317.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 309.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 312.0328p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,935,098 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,111,352.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 38,214

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.0328p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 963 310.00 08:10:29 00073423829TRLO0 XLON 677 309.50 08:10:31 00073423843TRLO0 XLON 220 309.50 08:10:31 00073423842TRLO0 XLON 1034 309.50 08:18:17 00073424455TRLO0 XLON 281 310.00 08:25:28 00073425006TRLO0 XLON 700 310.00 08:25:28 00073425005TRLO0 XLON 119 309.50 08:46:38 00073426721TRLO0 XLON 737 309.50 08:46:38 00073426720TRLO0 XLON 752 309.50 08:46:38 00073426719TRLO0 XLON 250 309.50 08:46:38 00073426718TRLO0 XLON 832 309.50 09:01:07 00073427661TRLO0 XLON 138 310.00 09:03:29 00073427768TRLO0 XLON 191 310.00 09:03:29 00073427767TRLO0 XLON 80 310.00 09:03:29 00073427766TRLO0 XLON 919 309.00 09:10:03 00073428073TRLO0 XLON 676 309.50 09:10:03 00073428075TRLO0 XLON 138 309.50 09:10:03 00073428074TRLO0 XLON 962 309.50 09:33:32 00073429268TRLO0 XLON 368 309.50 09:34:07 00073429289TRLO0 XLON 495 309.50 09:34:07 00073429290TRLO0 XLON 898 310.00 09:52:25 00073430067TRLO0 XLON 463 309.00 09:52:25 00073430069TRLO0 XLON 485 309.00 09:52:25 00073430068TRLO0 XLON 24 309.50 10:14:08 00073430736TRLO0 XLON 44 310.00 10:22:54 00073430970TRLO0 XLON 985 310.00 10:23:07 00073430971TRLO0 XLON 97 310.00 10:32:16 00073431230TRLO0 XLON 250 310.00 10:32:16 00073431229TRLO0 XLON 621 310.00 10:32:16 00073431228TRLO0 XLON 18 310.50 11:08:13 00073432016TRLO0 XLON 803 311.00 11:14:01 00073432128TRLO0 XLON 250 311.00 11:14:01 00073432127TRLO0 XLON 250 311.00 11:14:01 00073432126TRLO0 XLON 500 311.00 11:14:01 00073432124TRLO0 XLON 946 311.00 11:14:01 00073432129TRLO0 XLON 963 310.50 11:42:16 00073432833TRLO0 XLON 871 310.50 11:42:16 00073432832TRLO0 XLON 4 310.50 11:42:16 00073432834TRLO0 XLON 880 311.50 11:53:19 00073433222TRLO0 XLON 200 312.00 12:03:12 00073433639TRLO0 XLON 649 312.00 12:05:18 00073433759TRLO0 XLON 855 311.50 12:18:01 00073434432TRLO0 XLON 636 311.50 12:27:46 00073434718TRLO0 XLON 200 311.50 12:27:46 00073434717TRLO0 XLON 750 312.50 12:40:29 00073435331TRLO0 XLON 250 312.50 12:40:29 00073435330TRLO0 XLON 11 312.50 12:40:29 00073435332TRLO0 XLON 138 312.50 12:53:10 00073435955TRLO0 XLON 64 312.50 12:57:19 00073436116TRLO0 XLON 911 312.50 12:57:39 00073436118TRLO0 XLON 898 313.50 13:07:30 00073436491TRLO0 XLON 30 313.50 13:17:30 00073436777TRLO0 XLON 454 313.50 13:17:30 00073436776TRLO0 XLON 10 313.50 13:27:30 00073436997TRLO0 XLON 25 313.50 13:27:30 00073436996TRLO0 XLON 239 313.50 13:27:30 00073436995TRLO0 XLON 129 313.50 13:27:40 00073437001TRLO0 XLON 141 313.50 13:27:40 00073437000TRLO0 XLON 14 313.50 13:27:40 00073436999TRLO0 XLON 17 313.50 13:27:40 00073436998TRLO0 XLON 126 313.50 13:30:47 00073437053TRLO0 XLON 144 313.50 13:30:47 00073437052TRLO0 XLON 1027 314.00 13:32:16 00073437069TRLO0 XLON 2 313.00 13:44:40 00073437490TRLO0 XLON 250 313.00 13:44:40 00073437489TRLO0 XLON 270 313.00 13:44:40 00073437488TRLO0 XLON 806 315.00 13:59:12 00073438129TRLO0 XLON

