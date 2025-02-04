BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The producer price index dropped 0.7 percent yearly in December, following a 0.3 percent fall in November.Prices in the domestic market rose 2.3 percent annually in December, while those in the foreign market climbed by 3.6 percent.Among the main industrial groups, prices for the energy industry plunged by 7.7 from last year. On the other hand, prices for the non-durable goods industry increased 5.0 percent annually in December, followed by capital goods with a 4.2 percent gain.On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX