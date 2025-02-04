Envision Pharma Group Launches EnvisionOne Vantage

EnvisionOne Vantage enables medical affairs professionals to benchmark their publication performance against other companies, providing crucial competitive intelligence and valuable insights for strategic adjustments to publication strategies.

Envision Pharma Group, a leading global technology partner, has today announced the launch of its second solution for the emerging EnvisionOne platform. EnvisionOne Vantage brings unique industry benchmarking insights and functionality to the market, empowering life sciences companies to optimize their publication strategies and maximize the impact of their clinical research through data-driven insights.

The new solution enables medical affairs professionals to benchmark their publication performance against other pharmaceutical companies, providing crucial competitive intelligence and empowering clients to make informed strategic and operational decisions, utilizing insights to demonstrate the value of medical affairs activities and secure internal resources for future projects. EnvisionOne Vantage helps identify factors that may influence submission rates or acceptance times and highlight areas for improvement. This data-driven approach provides valuable insights for strategic adjustments to publication strategies, ultimately maximizing research impact and ensuring a competitive edge.

EnvisionOne Vantage can also assist with the fast and effective identification and engagement of key opinion leaders to build important advocacy networks.

Later in 2025, AI-powered predictive analytics will also be available within the EnvisionOne Vantage solution. Users will be able to leverage predictive analytics to effectively forecast project timelines, enabling efficient resource allocation and predicting patient responses to engagement efforts.

"This new release brings users another level of intelligence capabilities and analytics expertise. Medical affairs professionals will be able to access real-time data and benchmark against industry standards and insights that aren't available elsewhere. With the addition of predictive analytics later this year, users will be able to make informed recommendations by forecasting trends and anticipating outcomes," said Jim Streeter, President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer at Envision Pharma Group. "At a time when escalating costs and increasing workflow complexity continue to drive the need for advanced technology platforms, the release of this solution ahead of the highly anticipated EnvisionOne platform is a real game changer for evidence-based decision-making, streamlining processes and driving better outcomes for patients."

EnvisionOne is Envision Pharma Group's next-generation data platform, developed specifically for medical affairs and grounded in a deep understanding of complex workflows, compliance needs, and a mission to bring life-changing products to market. In 2024, Envision launched EnvisionOne Insights, enabling customers to transform how they access and optimize their data using Envision's suite of technology products.

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions.

