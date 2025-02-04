LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), a communication equipment maker, on Tuesday returned to profit before tax for the first half on increased revenue, driven by higher order intake.For the six-month period to November 30, 2024, the company posted a pre-tax income of 6.735 million pounds, compared with a loss of 0.517 million pounds, registered for the same period last year.Net profit stood at 6.728 million pounds, or 3.04 pence per share as against a loss of 0.522 million pounds, or 0.24 pence per share a year ago.Operating income was 6.761 million pounds, compared with a loss of 0.369 million pounds in 2023. Excluding items, EBITDA surged to 8.712 million pounds from the previous year's 0.206 million pounds.Revenue was 25.595 million pounds, up from 8.480 million pounds a year ago.Looking ahead, Filtronic, said: 'The Group has continued the momentum from H1 with a strong start to trading in H2. Our order book is healthy and underpins the recent upgrades, whilst the opportunity pipeline continues to build serving us well as we move towards the next financial year.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX