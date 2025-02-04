DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.5585 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82854 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN Sequence No.: 374643 EQS News ID: 2080695 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080695&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)