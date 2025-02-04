Anzeige
04.02.2025 09:52 Uhr
Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) 
Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Feb-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 232.3449 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268889 
CODE: LUXG LN 
ISIN: LU1681048713 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681048713 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LUXG LN 
Sequence No.:  374580 
EQS News ID:  2080569 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

