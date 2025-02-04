DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4597817 CODE: CNEU LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 374680 EQS News ID: 2080773 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080773&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)