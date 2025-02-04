WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and trade war worries mounted, clouding the outlook for fuel demand.Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.4 percent to $74.93 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were down nearly 2 percent at $71.72.Fears of supply disruption eased after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to delay the start of tariffs against the U.S.'s two biggest foreign suppliers of crude by a month. He gave China no such relief.After a 10 percent tariff on Chinese products took effect, China's Finance Ministry said it will impose a 15 percent duty on imports of coal and liquified natural gas from the U.S.Also, there will be 10 percent additional duty on imports from the U.S. of crude oil, agricultural equipment and automobiles from February 10.China's Commerce Ministry imposed export controls on tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum, bismuth, and indium to protect national security interests. China is a top producer of rare earths and exotic materials.Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp and biotechnology firm Illumina have been added to the of unreliable entities after the two companies took what it called 'discriminatory measures against Chinese enterprises' and 'damaged' legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.In another significant development, China's regulatory body said it would begin an antitrust investigation into Google over alleged anti-competitive market behavior.It is feared that and escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies will affect global growth and dent demand for fuel.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX