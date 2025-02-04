Westport, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Bluewater Home, a premier luxury home developer in Westport, proudly announces remarkable value creation within the luxury real estate sector, achieving a $400 per square foot increase over the previous market record. This significant milestone coincides with the successful sale of 14 Cockenoe Drive. The latest property on Saugatuck Island sold for $7.25 million, showcasing the company's ability to surpass market expectations through outstanding design and craftsmanship.





Guided by third-generation builder Darren Andreoli, an MBA graduate from Stern Business School, alongside former corporate real estate attorney Bob Sprouls, Bluewater has successfully completed over 70 homes and received more than 40 industry awards in its 15-year journey. This recent accomplishment is a result of their innovative approach, which fuses expert local design and artisan craftsmanship with meticulous project execution.

The sale of 14 Cockenoe Drive marks the 10th home delivered under Bluewater Home's visionary leadership in collaboration with two of Westport's most sought-after designers: architect Tanner White and renowned interior designer Laura Gorman.

"We're not merely constructing homes; we're crafting exceptional living spaces while reinforcing the foundation of Westport," declares Darren Andreoli, Principal at Bluewater Home. "Our success is rooted in our deep understanding of the market and our collaboration with the finest local talent."

The company has recently rebranded as Bluewater Home, expanding its service offerings through strategic partnerships. New initiatives include The Wood Shop by Bluewater Home, LG Interiors in collaboration with Laura Gorman, and Total Luxury Care (TLC), a comprehensive property management membership program providing caretakers for homes and estates as needed.

Bluewater's commitment to excellence is evidenced by its numerous HOBI Awards, Connecticut's most prestigious building honor, which is celebrated annually in the luxury design publication, Connecticut Cottages & Gardens.

The company maintains a 100% reference-able client base with all previous homeowners available to provide recommendations.

"Our track record of delivering superior projects on time and within budget stems from meticulous planning and strong relationships with our network of craftsmen and relationships within the community," explains Bob Sprouls, Principal at Bluewater Home. "This approach has been crucial in maintaining our high standards while creating exceptional value. People want more than bells and whistles, they want quality."

The company is base out of 31 Imperial Avenue in Westport, Connecticut. The three story office has a state-of-the-art design center, featuring an extensive materials library and serving the firm as a hub of collaboration between designers, architects, and artisans.

Established in 2009, Bluewater Home is a full service design-build firm recognized for its dedication to creating and maintaining exceptional residences on Connecticut's Gold Coast. Under the leadership of Darren Andreoli and Bob Sprouls, the company sets a new benchmark for luxury living delivering residences of the highest caliber with an integrated service platform that offers homeowners services to compliment their lifestyle and safeguard's their investment.

An innovative collective of skilled architects and designers dedicated to residential design. Their philosophy is rooted in the belief that their work reflects our clients' dreams, and it is our mission to bring that vision to life, balancing function with beauty.

A distinguished interior design firm renowned for crafting timeless, custom spaces that blend elegance, functionality, and meticulous attention to detail. With numerous accolades and features in prestigious publications such as New England Home, Connecticut Cottages & Gardens, and New England Living, Laura Gorman has established herself as one of Westport's most sought-after design experts.

