WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday while the dollar edged higher after a 10 percent tariff on Chinese products took effect, triggering swift retaliation from Beijing.Spot gold was marginally higher at $2,816.22 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $2,844.16.The dollar drifted lower in Asian trade today after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada.However, the U.S. currency reversed course later in European trade as new U.S. tariffs of 10 percent on Chinese imports took effect and China announced retaliatory tariffs and export controls, raising fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have warned on Monday that the Trump administration's plans for trade tariffs come with inflation risks, creating uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX