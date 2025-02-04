Eastnets establishes a fully managed SWIFT Service Bureau in Saudi Arabia to empower more institutions with secure, scalable, and compliant solutions.

Offers seamless SWIFT connectivity, advanced cloud-enabled operations, and adherence to KSA's local regulations and global standards like ISO 20022 and SWIFT CSP

Supports institutions in navigating compliance, digital transformation, and operational efficiency as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Eastnets, a global leader in compliance, payments, and cloud solutions, has launched a SWIFT Service Bureau in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Designed to empower institutions with secure, scalable, and compliant solutions, the Eastnets KSA Service Bureau delivers seamless SWIFT connectivity, cloud-enabled operations, and adherence to local and global regulations such as ISO 20022 and SWIFT CSP, as well as KSA's data sovereignty and privacy laws.

This launch marks another milestone in Eastnets' regional growth, providing tools that allow KSA's institutions to build stronger ties with international markets and industry leaders. Eastnets KSA Service Bureau becomes the third service bureau in Eastnets' expanding global network.

Saudi Arabia's financial sector is undergoing rapid transformation as the Kingdom opens its economy to the world, a cornerstone of Vision 2030. Eastnets' KSA Service Bureau is designed to help institutions of all sizes modernize operations, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and confidently connect with global markets. From providing smaller institutions with cost-effective scalability to enabling larger banks to maintain robust global connectivity, the Service Bureau is tailored to the unique needs of all institutions.

"Saudi Arabia is opening its financial sector to the world as part of Vision 2030, transforming the Kingdom into a global financial hub," said Deya Innab, Deputy CEO of Eastnets. "We are honored to support Saudi institutions during this transformative era. Our SWIFT Service Bureau is tailored to the Kingdom's unique needs, enabling institutions to meet global standards, enhance operational efficiency, and build secure connections with international markets."

Key Features of the Eastnets KSA Service Bureau

The Eastnets KSA Service Bureau is built to address the specific needs of Saudi institutions, offering tools to support their modernization and global connectivity goals:

Seamless SWIFT Connectivity: Enables secure and efficient global payment messaging, ensuring smooth operations across borders.

Enables secure and efficient global payment messaging, ensuring smooth operations across borders. Scalable Cloud Operations: Built on Google Cloud, offering unmatched reliability, disaster recovery capabilities, and the flexibility to scale with institutional needs.

Built on Google Cloud, offering unmatched reliability, disaster recovery capabilities, and the flexibility to scale with institutional needs. Regulatory Alignment: Designed to comply with KSA's data sovereignty and privacy laws while meeting global standards like SWIFT CSP and ISO 20022 for operational consistency and security.

Supported by Expertise and Partnerships

The Eastnets KSA Service Bureau is supported by Eastnets' deep expertise and strong partnerships, ensuring reliability and enabling Saudi business institutions to access the global financial community. Key elements include:

Partnerships with SWIFT: Strengthening secure messaging and connectivity as part of the global SWIFT ecosystem, with the Eastnets KSA Service Bureau proudly certified by SWIFT.

Strengthening secure messaging and connectivity as part of the global SWIFT ecosystem, with the Eastnets KSA Service Bureau proudly certified by SWIFT. Collaborations with local institutions and technology providers: Working closely with trusted Saudi partners to ensure seamless integration with the Kingdom's evolving infrastructure. These collaborations bring localized expertise to address the unique needs of the Saudi market, fostering trust and operational excellence.

Working closely with trusted Saudi partners to ensure seamless integration with the Kingdom's evolving infrastructure. These collaborations bring localized expertise to address the unique needs of the Saudi market, fostering trust and operational excellence. 24/7 Multilingual Assistance: Providing continuous, culturally aware support in multiple languages to address operational requirements and ensure smooth onboarding for all institutions.

As Saudi Arabia emerges as a leader in global innovation, the Eastnets KSA Service Bureau provides the foundational tools for institutions to thrive, ensuring they remain competitive and aligned with Vision 2030's transformative goals.

About Eastnets

Eastnets is a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. Through our experience, expertise and technology we enable safe and secure participation in the global financial economy for over 800 financial institutions globally, including 15 of the top 50 banks, and 22 of the world's central banks.

For more than 40 years, we've worked to keep the world safe and secure from financial crime. We do this by helping our partners manage risk through Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, analysis, and reporting, plus industry leading consultancy and customer support.

www.eastnets.com

