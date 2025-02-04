LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade deficit increased markedly in December from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The trade gap rose to EUR 882.4 million in December from EUR 11.1 million in the same month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 362.3 million.Exports climbed 17.7 percent year-on-year in December, and imports jumped by 39.7 percent.Growth in trade with EU member states was 1.1 percent, and that of non-EU countries surged by 25.1 percent.During the year 2024, both exports and imports grew by 11.8 percent and 21.1 percent, respectively, compared to 2023. In 2024, the country's most important export markets were Switzerland, Germany, Croatia, Italy, and Austria.The most significant product category in 2024 was chemicals and related items, which accounted for 45.6 percent of all exports and 49.5 percent of all imports, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX