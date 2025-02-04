WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - El Salvador has offered to house in its jails dangerous American criminals, and to accept illegal alien criminal deportees of any nationality from the United States.This was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Monday.'Any unlawful immigrant, illegal immigrant in the United States who's a dangerous criminal - MS-13, Tren de Aragua, whatever it may be - he has offered his jails so we can send them here and he will put them in his jails. And he's also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States, even if they're U.S. citizens or legal residents,' He told reporters, referring to the offer made by the Salvadoran leader.An agreement between the two countries that Rubio unveiled Monday also includes existing cooperation on sending Salvadorans who are living illegally in the United States back home.Separately, Marco Rubio and El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation to advance peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two countries.Rubio is in El Salvador as part of a tour of several Central American countries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX