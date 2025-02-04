Dubai Internet City to showcase community of global digital enablement pioneers at AI Everything

The region's leading technology hub will drive the discourse on adapting the digital enablement successes to cultivate equitable and viable AI development

One of TECOM Group's 10 business districts, Dubai Internet City will showcase its community of more than 4,000 businesses at AI Everything Global from 4th to 6th February in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Internet City, the region's leading technology hub and home to global artificial intelligence (AI) pioneers, will drive the discourse on powering a digitally enabled future at AI Everything Global, set to take place from 4th to 6th February in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 business districts, has enabled the Middle East's digital economy for more than 25 years and serves as a uniting platform for more than 4,000 tech giants, start-ups, and Fortune 500s as well as over 31,000 professionals who work, connect, and innovate in the city. At AI Everything Global, the district will spotlight pathways to translate the region's digital enablement successes and learnings into socially equitable and economically viable AI development that complements human ingenuity.

"The transformative power of AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a catalyst that is actively reshaping the world of today and tomorrow," said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. "As the home of AI innovators and talent from across the world, Dubai Internet City is actively enabling an ecosystem that empowers regionally nuanced AI-enablement. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and Dubai's Blueprint for AI (DUB.AI), our community is creating the roadmap for a future where technology serves humanity for the greater good. We invite visitors to discover our community, the epicentre of this transformation, during AI Everything Global."

Dubai Internet City will showcase the excellence of global tech giants, agile start-ups, and brilliant innovators converging at its community to unlock AI's potential at the event. The district's holistic pro-innovation ecosystem supports key pillars of the AI value chain, including cloud leaders such as Amazon and Google, and hardware and software specialists such as Nvidia and Oracle. Pioneering giants driving the commercial applications of AI, such as Hisense, Salesforce, Sprinklr, and ZainTECH also have an address at Dubai Internet City.

As the base of in5 Tech - the sector-dedicated vertical of TECOM Group's in5 start-up incubator - Dubai Internet City also nurtures disruptors accelerating entrepreneurship in the region and has served as the backdrop for landmark transactions such as the acquisition of Careem in 2020 for a groundbreaking AED 11.3 billion by Uber - the first unicorn exit in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region - as well as Amazon's acquisition of Souq.com in 2017.

Innovators based at in5, such as Derq, Tabby, and Halo AI, are further supported by Dubai Internet City's environment to incubate future talent, including networking platforms to connect entrepreneurs championing AI for good; and upskilling pathways through Dubai Internet City's sister districts, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City.

With customers such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Google strengthening the regional knowledge base of AI through targeted government partnerships and industry events, Dubai Internet City's community is reinforcing the power of collaboration in enabling the future digital economy. At AI Everything Global, Dubai Internet City will showcase how its ecosystem serves as a platform to connect with global industry leaders and reimagine the future with AI.

With future-focused investments worth more than AED 1.9 billion over the past two years, Dubai Internet City's ecosystem fosters collaboration through premium office spaces; 19 R&D and Innovation Centres; and the ongoing expansion of Innovation Hub.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 sector-specific business districts, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 business districts, is the cornerstone of the dynamic regional digital economy. The pioneering hub has fostered the growth of more than 4,000 businesses and a vibrant community of 31,000 professionals since its establishment in 1999. Driving innovation across diverse sectors, Dubai Internet City has served as a strategic uniting platform for multinational firms, Fortune 500 leaders, and agile start-ups for 25 years by enabling collaboration, cutting-edge advancements, and sustained growth.

For more information, please visit www.dic.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612241/Dubai_Internet_City.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-internet-city-to-showcase-community-of-global-digital-enablement-pioneers-at-ai-everything-302367348.html