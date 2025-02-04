EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Record Wins for Linde's Small On-Site Solutions in 2024 Driven by Electronics and Decarbonization



04.02.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Record Wins for Linde's Small On-Site Solutions in 2024 Driven by Electronics and Decarbonization Woking, UK, February 4, 2025 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that for the fifth successive year, it secured a record number of new small on-site projects for the supply of nitrogen and oxygen. During 2024, the company signed 59 new long-term agreements for which it will build, own and operate 64 plants at customer sites. Linde signed agreements with customers across a broad range of end markets, with demand driven by secular growth in electronics, including battery production for electric vehicles, plus glass and metal manufacturers seeking ways to reduce their emissions and improve efficiency. These projects will leverage Linde's proprietary ECOVAR® technology, which is engineered for exceptional efficiency, adaptability and reliability. They meet Linde's strict investment criteria and, due to their short execution timelines, will rapidly contribute to the company's growth. Additionally, they will continue to enhance Linde's network density. "Linde's unwavering commitment to innovation is reflected in our leading-edge technology portfolio, which is best positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "Our small on-site plants fully leverage this and provide cost-effective solutions that help our customers enhance efficiency while reducing emissions." About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com.

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com







04.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

