The Nymi Band 4 Builds On Prior Success In Life Sciences Manufacturing, Now Makes Strong Authentication Easy And Convenient For Workers On-The-Go In Additional Critical Industries

Nymi, Inc. today announced the launch of its next-generation wearable authenticator, the Nymi Band 4, which introduces design upgrades and expanded passwordless use cases for regulated industries, while retaining its core authentication functionality that has made it a leading solution in the life sciences manufacturing sector.

This latest development from Nymi offers industries with complex operations a handsfree solution for passwordless, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) that delivers strong security, compliance, and convenience for deskless workers, including manufacturing line operators, laboratory scientists, field technicians, and other critical workers in process-intensive environments.

The Nymi Band 4 is available for use as a standalone FIDO2 authenticator, or as part of the Nymi Connected Worker Platform to enable customized use cases and seamless integration with other systems.

"What we have continually heard from our life sciences customers is that most authentication solutions don't work for all their workers and environments, particularly those outside of a traditional office setting," said David Fortune, President of Nymi. "Nymi has been designing and delivering a handsfree passwordless solution for the 80% of the global workforce who are deskless workers, often sharing terminals and devices, and who work on their feet or use their hands to perform their jobs."

With the latest iteration of the Nymi Band 4, Nymi has produced their most advanced workplace wearable yet, incorporating feedback and insights from their expanding customer base, which includes 14 of the top 15 global pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"We anticipate additional industries will adopt the Nymi Band because it makes life easier for their workers," Fortune continued. "By offering a best-in-class solution tailored to an often-overlooked workforce, the Nymi Band also helps organizations meet stringent compliance standards, strengthen security, ensure data integrity, and embrace Industry 4.0 with on-the-person authentication-also known as the connected worker."

Beyond life sciences, demand for the Nymi Band has been growing in other critical industries, as major companies look to save time, bolster security, and alleviate password-related frustrations for their workforce.

The launch of the Nymi Band 4 solidifies Nymi's commitment to empowering deskless workers in OT environments with innovative, secure, and user-friendly authentication solutions. By addressing the unique challenges faced by life sciences manufacturing and other industries, the Nymi Band 4 opens new opportunities for digital transformation and operational efficiency.

To learn how the Nymi Band 4 can transform your workplace authentication, visit www.nymi.com or schedule a demo today.

About Nymi

Nymi, a subsidiary of Innominds, is a pioneer in wearable authentication solutions, delivering innovative, passwordless technology that empowers deskless workers in OT environments. The Nymi Band offers a secure, handsfree experience that seamlessly integrates with enterprise applications, systems, and networks. By combining biometric, continuous, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities, the Nymi Band supports robust security, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency-all while enhancing worker satisfaction.

Trusted by 14 of the top 15 global pharmaceutical manufacturers, Nymi's solutions are designed to address the unique challenges of process-intensive industries, from secure access control to e-signatures and digital workflows. Supported by an extensive ecosystem of technology partners-including Eviden, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens-Nymi enables organizations to reimagine IT/OT authentication, paving the way for a connected and secure future that prioritizes the deskless worker.

