04.02.2025
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 January 2025, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:

Name of Security:


3i Group plc
Segro REIT PLC
Great Portland Estates PLC REIT
Derwent London REIT PLC

Big Yello Group PLC REIT


4 February 2025



