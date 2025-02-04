WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $283 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $404 million or $0.80 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $40.805 billion from $39.460 billion last year.Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $283 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $40.805 Bln vs. $39.460 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX