LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.246 billion, or $12.25 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $5.97 per share, last year.Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $827 million or $8.13 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $3.035 billion from $2.914 billion last year.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.246 Bln. vs. $622 Mln. last year. -EPS: $12.25 vs. $5.97 last year. -Revenue: $3.035 Bln vs. $2.914 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX