



TOKYO, Feb 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has started accepting orders for its evolved GR Corolla, a model that leverages insights gained by competing in motorsports. Orders will be accepted through Toyota dealerships across Japan from today, February 4, and actual launch is planned for March 3. This is the same model announced on August 2, 2024, in the USA, but with Japanese market specifications. The following news release provides detailed information on the features of this evolved GR Corolla.Evolved GR Corolla Makes World Premierehttps://toyotagazooracing.com/pressrelease/2024/0802-01/for more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/42165939.html.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.