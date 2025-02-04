WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $371 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.451 billion, or $3.84 per share, last year.Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.77 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $33.466 billion from $36.823 billion last year.Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $371 Mln. vs. $1.451 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $3.84 last year. -Revenue: $33.466 Bln vs. $36.823 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX