KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Merck & Co Inc. (MRK):Earnings: $3.743 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.226 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.48 in Q4 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.372 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $15.624 billion in Q4 vs. $14.630 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX