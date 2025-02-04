WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order calling for the creation of a Sovereign Wealth Fund.He directed the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Commerce to deliver a plan within 90 days for the creation of the fund in consultation with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.The Order directs the Secretaries to include in the plan recommendations for funding mechanisms, investment strategies, fund structure, and a governance model.The White House says the United States already holds a vast sum of highly valued assets that can be invested through a sovereign wealth fund for greater long-term wealth generation.It is estimated that the Federal government directly holds $5.7 trillion in assets. Indirectly, including through natural resource reserves, the Federal government holds a far larger sum of asset value.Sovereign wealth funds are maintained by many countries leveraging equally varied classes of national assets. President Trump has called for a sovereign wealth fund to ensure the United States can lead the way in long-term wealth generation.The United Kingdom recently announced their own plans to pursue development of such a fund.In addition to countries around the world maintaining their own funds, 23 states in the U.S. maintain their own funds. They together control $332 billion in assets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX