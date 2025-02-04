WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $917.7 million, or $8.06 per share. This compares with $1.159 billion, or $10.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.389 billion or $12.07 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $3.789 billion from $3.434 billion last year.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $917.7 Mln. vs. $1.159 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.06 vs. $10.19 last year. -Revenue: $3.789 Bln vs. $3.434 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX