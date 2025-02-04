BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, Tuesday reported preliminary revenue of 11.503 billion euros for fiscal 2024, higher than 11.434 billion euros in the previous year.Adjusted EBIT or adjusted earnings before interest and taxes increased 16 percent to 917 million euros from 791 million euros a year ago.Separately, the company said its Board has resolved an efficiency program wherein it aims to achieve annual cost savings of around 140 million euros to 160 million euros, fully effective in fiscal 2026. Related to this, one-time expenses of about 240 million euros to 260 million euros are expected in fiscal 2025. As a result, the company now sees net income for fiscal 2025 to be below market expectations.Kion Group is scheduled to report its full-year results on February 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX