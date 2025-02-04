KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025, well below analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.88 to $9.03 per share on sales between $64.1 billion and $65.6 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.21 per share on sales of $67.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX