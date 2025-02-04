Leveraging its decades-long expertise in identity verification, Regula has made its advanced document verification software fully compatible with a wide range of third-party ID scanners and passport readers available on the market. Now, border control checkpoints, hotels, banks, medical organizations, and other institutions can take advantage of the most robust, forensic-level automated document verification and authentication regardless of the devices they are currently using.

Regula's ID verification software is an on-premises solution, which means it works offline and keeps sensitive ID data secure. It seamlessly integrates with leading passport readers and can be fully customized depending on the device model and its functional capabilities. This not only ensures quick migration to a robust identity verification (IDV) core solution, but also allows businesses and government agencies to maximize the potential of their existing hardware investments.

Forensic-level document verification

Regula's ID verification software for document readers offers the most comprehensive set of ID authenticity checks. It automatically reads, analyzes, and cross-compares data from multiple sources, including RFID chips, machine-readable zones (MRZs), barcodes, and visual zones, to ensure they are consistent and not tampered with.

Regula's software also supports authenticity checks in various illumination modes, such as white, ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR), and coaxial lighting. Plus, the solution allows checking holograms and other optically variable devices and inks.

Global ID support

The software comes with the market's most comprehensive identity document template database, which Regula owns and maintains. It currently contains over 14,800 ID templates from 251 countries and territories, and keeps growing. Also, the database enables the recognition of 138 languages and a great variety of scripts.

Optionally, the software can be integrated with the Regula Information Reference System, a unique digital collection of detailed images and descriptions of identity and vehicle documents, as well as banknotes and coins. Covering every country and territory in the world, the Regula Information Reference System contains over 337,000 high-resolution images of documents and their security features captured in different light sources. Thus, the system provides an indispensable and reliable reference to compare against, even for the rarest documents.

Effortless installation and flexible licensing

Designed with user convenience in mind, Regula's ID verification software is a turnkey solution that can be installed in three clicks and requires no development time or tech-heavy resources. With extensive documentation and native support for all major frameworks and programming languages, the software integrates seamlessly into existing systems and workflows. The flexible licensing options fit almost any use case and cover various verification scenarios.

Streamlined document processing

Regula's ID verification software takes document processing to the next level with its powerful and highly accurate Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. The software offers advanced capabilities such as support for parsing names, surnames, addresses, countries, and other key fields. It automatically divides text into separate fields-for instance, segmenting an address into postal code, state, and country-making the extracted data more organized and actionable. Additionally, the OCR module handles complex date formats and characters from different character sets within a single line, ensuring seamless data interpretation across diverse document types.

Future-ready solution

As identity verification standards and document formats continue to evolve, Regula stays at the cutting edge of this transformation. Not only is Regula's IDV software constantly updated, but it proactively supports new identity document types, security features, and verification methods. For example, with its latest update, Regula ID verification software ensures full support of Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs), a new digital way of presenting and processing travel documents. With this approach, any passport reader will remain comprehensively equipped to perform the most innovative IDV checks.

"By ensuring compatibility with most passport readers on the market, we're empowering organizations to leverage advanced ID verification software without the need for new hardware investments and drastic changes. Regula's software offers forensic-level precision, customization and flexibility, as well as compliance with the highest security standards, setting a new benchmark for document authentication," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

To learn more about the features and capabilities of Regula's ID verification software for passport readers, please visit the official website.

