NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):Earnings: $410 million in Q4 vs. -$3.369 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.592 billion or $0.63 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $17.763 billion in Q4 vs. $14.570 billion in the same period last year.