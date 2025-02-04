BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $163 million, or $0.113 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.092 per share, last year.Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.161 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $3.241 billion from $3.251 billion last year.Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $163 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.113 vs. $0.092 last year. -Revenue: $3.241 Bln vs. $3.251 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX