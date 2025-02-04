WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $387.26 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $342.86 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $1.761 billion from $1.730 billion last year.Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $387.26 Mln. vs. $342.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.761 Bln vs. $1.730 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.67 to $1.69Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX