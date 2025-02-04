Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results and 2025 Capital Outlook

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
- Fourth-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $371 million, or $1.15 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $249 million, or $0.77 per adjusted diluted share
- Progresses Midstream Gulf Coast NGL strategy with MPLX's announcement of fractionation complex and export terminal
- $10.2 billion of capital returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2024
- Expect distributions from MPLX in 2025 will cover MPC's dividends and $1.25 billion standalone capital outlook
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $371 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income was $249 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.
The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.1 billion, compared with $3.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.
For the full year 2024, net income attributable to MPC was $3.4 billion, or $10.08 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share for the full year 2023. Adjusted net income was $3.3 billion, or $9.51 per diluted share for the full year 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share for the full year 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.
"In 2024, we generated net cash from operations of $8.7 billion, which enabled peer-leading capital return to shareholders of $10.2 billion," said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen. "Our strong cash flow generation was driven by our commitments to peer-leading operational excellence, commercial performance, and profitability per barrel in each of the regions in which we operate. Execution of our Midstream strategy delivered segment adjusted EBITDA growth of 6%. We expect distributions from MPLX in 2025 will cover MPC's dividends and standalone capital outlook, further supporting our commitment to peer-leading capital return."
Results from Operations
In the fourth quarter of 2024, MPC established a Renewable Diesel segment, which includes renewable diesel activities and assets historically reported in the Refining & Marketing segment. This change in reportable segments will enhance comparability of MPC's reporting with direct peers who report both a refining and renewable diesel segment.
The Renewable Diesel segment includes:
- The Dickinson, North Dakota renewables facility, a wholly-owned renewable processing facility with the capacity to produce 184 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.
- The Martinez Renewable Fuels joint venture, a 50/50 partnership with Neste Corporation with the capacity to produce 730 million gallons per year of renewable diesel, and which includes pretreatment capabilities.
- Other renewable diesel activities and assets, such as a feedstock aggregation facility, pre-treatment facility, and an interest in the Spiritwood soybean processing complex through our ADM joint venture.
All prior periods have been recast for comparability.
Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA
$
559
$
2,248
$
5,703
$
13,705
Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA
1,707
1,570
6,544
6,171
Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA
28
(47)
(150)
(64)
Subtotal
2,294
3,771
12,097
19,812
Corporate
(189)
(224)
(864)
(837)
Add: Depreciation and amortization
15
20
90
100
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,120
$
3,567
$
11,323
$
19,075
Refining & Marketing (R&M)
Segment adjusted EBITDA was $559 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.03 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $8.36 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $281 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by lower market crack spreads.
R&M margin was $12.93 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $17.81 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 94%, resulting in total throughput of 3.0 million barrels per day (bpd) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Refining operating costs were $5.26 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $5.55 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Midstream
Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The results were primarily driven by higher rates and volumes, including growth from equity affiliates and contributions from recently acquired assets in the Utica and Permian basins.
Renewable Diesel
Segment adjusted EBITDA was $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $(47) million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased utilization particularly at our Martinez Renewable Fuels joint venture.
Corporate and Items Not Allocated
Corporate expenses totaled $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital
As of Dec. 31, 2024, MPC had $3.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, including $1.5 billion of cash at MPLX, and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility.
In the fourth quarter, the company returned approximately $1.6 billion of capital to shareholders through $1.3 billion of share repurchases and $292 million of dividends.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company has $7.8 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations.
Strategic and Operations Update
MPC's standalone (excluding MPLX) capital spending outlook for 2025 is $1.25 billion. Approximately 70% of its overall spending is focused on value enhancing capital and 30% on sustaining capital. MPC's 2025 capital spending outlook includes continued high return investments at its Los Angeles, Galveston Bay and Robinson refineries. In addition to these multi-year investments, the company is executing shorter-term projects that offer high returns through margin enhancement and cost reduction.
MPLX's capital spending outlook for 2025 is $2.0 billion. MPLX is expanding its Permian to Gulf Coast integrated value chain, progressing long-haul pipeline growth projects to support expected increased producer activity, and investing in Permian and Marcellus processing capacity in response to producer demand. Updates on projects include:
Newly Announced
- A Gulf Coast fractionation complex consisting of two, 150 thousand bpd fractionation facilities adjacent to MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPLX is contracting with MPC to purchase offtake from the fractionation complex, which MPC intends to market globally.
- A strategic partnership with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) to develop a 400 thousand bpd LPG export terminal and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028.
- The BANGL NGL pipeline partners have sanctioned an expansion from 250 thousand bpd to 300 thousand bpd, which is anticipated to come online in the second half of 2026. This pipeline will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionation complex.
Ongoing
- The Blackcomb and Rio Bravo pipelines are progressing with an expected in-service date in the second half of 2026. These pipelines are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast.
- Secretariat, a 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) processing plant is expected online in the second half of 2025. This plant will bring MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d).
- Harmon Creek III, a 300 mmcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand bpd de-ethanizer, is expected online in the second half of 2026. This complex will bring MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 thousand bpd.
2025 Capital Outlook ($ millions)
MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX)
Refining & Marketing Segment:
Value Enhancing - Traditional
$
750
Value Enhancing - Low Carbon
100
Maintenance
350
Refining & Marketing Segment
1,200
Renewable Diesel
5
Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)
Corporate and Other(a)
45
Total MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX)
$
1,250
MPLX Total (b)
$
2,000
(a) Does not include capitalized interest.
(b)Excludes $240 million of reimbursable capital.
First-Quarter 2025 Outlook
Refining & Marketing Segment:
Refining operating costs per barrel(a)
$
5.70
Distribution costs (in millions)
$
1,525
Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions)
$
450
Depreciation and amortization (in millions)
$
380
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
2,510
Other charge and blendstocks
260
Total
2,770
Corporate (includes $20 million of D&A)
$
220
(a)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.
Conference Call
At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
References to Earnings and Defined Terms
References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions, except per-share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues and other income:
Sales and other operating revenues
$
33,137
$
36,255
$
138,864
$
148,379
Income from equity method investments
252
195
1,048
742
Net gain on disposal of assets
11
91
28
217
Other income
66
282
472
969
Total revenues and other income
33,466
36,823
140,412
150,307
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (excludes items below)
30,558
32,582
126,240
128,566
Depreciation and amortization
826
828
3,337
3,307
Selling, general and administrative expenses
804
820
3,221
3,039
Other taxes
137
198
818
881
Total costs and expenses
32,325
34,428
133,616
135,793
Income from operations
1,141
2,395
6,796
14,514
Net interest and other financial costs
245
111
839
525
Income before income taxes
896
2,284
5,957
13,989
Provision for income taxes
111
407
890
2,817
Net income
785
1,877
5,067
11,172
Less net income attributable to:
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
6
23
27
94
Noncontrolling interests
408
403
1,595
1,397
Net income attributable to MPC
$
371
$
1,451
$
3,445
$
9,681
Per share data
Basic:
Net income attributable to MPC per share
$
1.16
$
3.86
$
10.11
$
23.73
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
320
376
340
407
Diluted:
Net income attributable to MPC per share
$
1.15
$
3.84
$
10.08
$
23.63
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
321
377
341
409
Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Refining & Marketing
$
484
$
285
$
1,445
$
998
Midstream(a)
379
357
1,504
1,105
Renewable Diesel
2
107
8
313
Corporate(b)
56
31
119
138
Total
$
921
$
780
$
3,076
$
2,554
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 includes $228 million related to acquisitions of additional interests in BANGL, LLC and Wink to Webster Pipeline LLC.
(b)
Includes capitalized interest of $18 million, $12 million, $56 million and $55 million for the fourth quarter 2024, the fourth quarter 2023, the year 2024 and the year 2023, respectively.
Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory
$
12.55
$
18.40
$
15.91
$
23.15
LIFO inventory (charge) credit
0.38
(0.59)
0.10
(0.15)
Refining & Marketing margin(a)
12.93
17.81
16.01
23.00
Less:
Refining operating costs(b)
5.26
5.55
5.34
5.31
Distribution costs(c)
5.34
5.57
5.48
5.33
LIFO inventory (charge) credit
0.38
(0.59)
0.10
(0.15)
Other income(d)
(0.08)
(1.08)
(0.24)
(0.43)
Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA
$
2.03
$
8.36
$
5.33
$
12.94
Refining planned turnaround costs
$
1.02
$
1.11
$
1.31
$
1.11
Depreciation and amortization
1.53
1.71
1.65
1.72
Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above
3.60
3.65
3.70
3.62
(a)
Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput.
(b)
Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.
(c)
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.
(d)
Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.
Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume
3,747
3,583
3,585
3,510
Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)
2,950
2,936
2,950
2,917
Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)
94
91
92
92
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
2,783
2,668
2,714
2,677
Other charge and blendstocks
214
254
208
226
Net refinery throughputs
2,997
2,922
2,922
2,903
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
43
45
44
44
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
57
55
56
56
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
1,570
1,588
1,490
1,526
Distillates
1,109
1,059
1,070
1,037
Propane
69
65
67
66
NGLs and petrochemicals
154
142
192
182
Heavy fuel oil
57
41
59
52
Asphalt
80
69
81
80
Total
3,039
2,964
2,959
2,943
Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput
96
75
87
61
(a)
Includes intersegment sales.
(b)
Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.
Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)
The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).
Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.
Gulf Coast Region
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:
Refining & Marketing margin
$
12.36
$
16.62
$
15.05
$
20.83
Refining operating costs
4.04
4.28
4.14
4.11
Refining planned turnaround costs
0.74
0.88
1.23
1.11
Refining depreciation and amortization
1.14
1.34
1.35
1.38
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
1,190
1,144
1,119
1,085
Other charge and blendstocks
186
186
181
182
Gross refinery throughputs
1,376
1,330
1,300
1,267
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
55
55
56
53
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
45
45
44
47
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
671
702
621
654
Distillates
509
475
476
445
Propane
40
38
38
37
NGLs and petrochemicals
118
107
124
112
Heavy fuel oil
51
27
52
33
Asphalt
17
15
16
17
Total
1,406
1,364
1,327
1,298
Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and
72
39
58
35
Mid-Continent Region
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:
Refining & Marketing margin
$
11.31
$
17.75
$
15.77
$
23.35
Refining operating costs
5.21
5.02
5.10
4.88
Refining planned turnaround costs
1.49
0.79
1.40
0.77
Refining depreciation and amortization
1.40
1.41
1.39
1.40
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
1,095
1,061
1,103
1,108
Other charge and blendstocks
79
92
70
67
Gross refinery throughputs
1,174
1,153
1,173
1,175
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
22
27
24
26
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
78
73
76
74
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
636
637
622
623
Distillates
423
413
413
417
Propane
20
19
20
20
NGLs and petrochemicals
20
20
42
43
Heavy fuel oil
18
12
15
13
Asphalt
63
54
65
63
Total
1,180
1,155
1,177
1,179
Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and
14
18
11
10
West Coast Region
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:
Refining & Marketing margin
$
15.70
$
24.53
$
18.29
$
28.35
Refining operating costs
7.48
9.19
7.92
8.56
Refining planned turnaround costs
0.55
2.24
1.07
1.75
Refining depreciation and amortization
1.38
1.39
1.37
1.37
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
498
463
492
484
Other charge and blendstocks
45
51
44
38
Gross refinery throughputs
543
514
536
522
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
60
63
61
68
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
40
37
39
32
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
278
268
273
271
Distillates
198
184
197
182
Propane
9
8
9
9
NGLs and petrochemicals
30
23
33
34
Heavy fuel oil
34
37
30
31
Asphalt
-
-
-
-
Total
549
520
542
527
Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and
10
18
18
16
Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)
5,939
5,866
5,874
5,895
Terminal throughputs (mbpd)
3,128
3,023
3,131
3,130
Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)
6,734
6,252
6,579
6,257
Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)
9,934
9,375
9,663
8,971
C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)
683
599
654
597
(a)
Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes.
(b)
Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.
Renewable Diesel Financial Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Renewable Diesel margin, excluding LIFO inventory
$
82
$
58
$
131
$
292
LIFO inventory credit
55
12
55
12
Renewable Diesel margin(a)
137
70
186
304
Less:
Operating costs(b)
68
74
269
242
Distribution costs(c)
28
23
95
82
LIFO inventory credit
55
12
55
12
Other (income) loss(d)
(42)
8
(83)
32
Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA
$
28
$
(47)
$
(150)
$
(64)
Planned turnaround costs
$
2
$
2
$
7
$
20
JV planned turnaround costs
9
18
9
25
Depreciation and amortization
25
16
75
65
JV depreciation and amortization
22
21
89
65
(a)
Sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products.
(b)
Excludes planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.
(c)
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.
(d)
Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.
Select Financial Data (unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
(in millions of dollars)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,210
$
4,002
Short-term investments
-
1,141
Total consolidated debt(a)
27,481
28,220
MPC debt
6,533
6,134
MPLX debt
20,948
22,086
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
203
203
Equity
24,303
25,509
(in millions)
Shares outstanding
316
325
(a)Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share
Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.
We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted income per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to MPC
$
371
$
1,451
$
3,445
$
9,681
Pre-tax adjustments:
Garyville incident response costs
-
(47)
-
16
Gain on sale of assets
-
(92)
(151)
(198)
LIFO inventory charge (credit)
(161)
145
(161)
145
Tax impact of adjustments(a)
39
(1)
62
8
Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments
-
49
55
27
Adjusted net income attributable to MPC
$
249
$
1,505
$
3,250
$
9,679
Diluted income per share
$
1.15
$
3.84
$
10.08
$
23.63
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
0.77
$
3.98
$
9.51
$
23.63
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
321
377
341
409
(a)
Income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were calculated by applying a federal statutory rate and a blended state tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments after non-controlling interest. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.
Adjusted EBITDA
Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.
Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to MPC
$
371
$
1,451
$
3,445
$
9,681
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
414
426
1,622
1,491
Provision for income taxes
111
407
890
2,817
Net interest and other financial costs
245
111
839
525
Depreciation and amortization
826
828
3,337
3,307
Renewable Diesel JV depreciation and amortization
22
21
89
65
Refining & Renewable Diesel planned turnaround costs
283
299
1,404
1,201
Renewable Diesel JV planned turnaround costs
9
18
9
25
Garyville incident response costs (recoveries)
-
(47)
-
16
LIFO inventory charge (credit)
(161)
145
(161)
145
Gain on sale of assets
-
(92)
(151)
(198)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,120
$
3,567
$
11,323
$
19,075
Refining & Marketing Margin
Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA
$
559
$
2,248
$
5,703
$
13,705
Plus (Less):
Depreciation and amortization
(422)
(460)
(1,767)
(1,822)
Refining planned turnaround costs
(281)
(297)
(1,397)
(1,181)
LIFO inventory (charge) credit
106
(157)
106
(157)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
562
644
2,472
2,443
Income from equity method investments
(11)
(29)
(57)
(66)
Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets
(2)
1
(1)
(2)
Other income
(33)
(265)
(342)
(870)
Refining & Marketing gross margin
478
1,685
4,717
12,050
Plus (Less):
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
2,823
2,840
11,321
10,833
Depreciation and amortization
422
460
1,767
1,822
Gross margin excluded from and other income included
(103)
(124)
(425)
(45)
Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin
(54)
(71)
(259)
(288)
Refining & Marketing margin
3,566
4,790
17,121
24,372
LIFO inventory charge (credit)
(106)
157
(106)
157
Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO
$
3,460
$
4,947
$
17,015
$
24,529
Refining & Marketing margin by region:
Gulf Coast
$
1,483
$
1,972
$
6,839
$
9,365
Mid-Continent
1,207
1,855
6,705
9,925
West Coast
770
1,120
3,471
5,239
Refining & Marketing margin
$
3,460
$
4,947
$
17,015
$
24,529
(a)
Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.
Renewable Diesel Margin
Renewable Diesel margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Renewable segment's operating and financial performance. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Renewable gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Renewable Diesel Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Renewable Diesel Gross Margin and Renewable Diesel Margin (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA
$
28
$
(47)
$
(150)
$
(64)
Plus (Less):
Depreciation and amortization
(25)
(16)
(75)
(65)
JV depreciation and amortization
(22)
(21)
(89)
(65)
Planned turnaround costs
(2)
(2)
(7)
(20)
JV planned turnaround costs
(9)
(18)
(9)
(25)
LIFO inventory credit
55
12
55
12
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19
14
59
61
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(31)
27
(70)
59
Net gain on disposal of assets
-
-
-
(1)
Other income
-
(1)
-
(1)
Renewable Diesel gross margin
13
(52)
(286)
(109)
Plus (Less):
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
78
86
312
284
Depreciation and amortization
25
16
75
65
Martinez JV depreciation and amortization
21
20
85
64
Renewable Diesel margin
137
70
186
304
LIFO inventory credit
(55)
(12)
(55)
(12)
Renewable Diesel margin, excluding LIFO inventory
$
82
$
58
$
131
$
292
