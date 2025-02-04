Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results and 2025 Capital Outlook

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth -quarter net income attributable to MPC of $371 million, or $1.15 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $249 million, or $0.77 per adjusted diluted share

Progresses Midstream Gulf Coast NGL strategy with MPLX's announcement of fractionation complex and export terminal

$10.2 billion of capital returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2024

Expect distributions from MPLX in 2025 will cover MPC's dividends and $1.25 billion standalone capital outlook

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $371 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income was $249 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.1 billion, compared with $3.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

For the full year 2024, net income attributable to MPC was $3.4 billion, or $10.08 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share for the full year 2023. Adjusted net income was $3.3 billion, or $9.51 per diluted share for the full year 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share for the full year 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"In 2024, we generated net cash from operations of $8.7 billion, which enabled peer-leading capital return to shareholders of $10.2 billion," said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen. "Our strong cash flow generation was driven by our commitments to peer-leading operational excellence, commercial performance, and profitability per barrel in each of the regions in which we operate. Execution of our Midstream strategy delivered segment adjusted EBITDA growth of 6%. We expect distributions from MPLX in 2025 will cover MPC's dividends and standalone capital outlook, further supporting our commitment to peer-leading capital return."

Results from Operations

In the fourth quarter of 2024, MPC established a Renewable Diesel segment, which includes renewable diesel activities and assets historically reported in the Refining & Marketing segment. This change in reportable segments will enhance comparability of MPC's reporting with direct peers who report both a refining and renewable diesel segment.

The Renewable Diesel segment includes:

The Dickinson, North Dakota renewables facility, a wholly-owned renewable processing facility with the capacity to produce 184 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

The Martinez Renewable Fuels joint venture, a 50/50 partnership with Neste Corporation with the capacity to produce 730 million gallons per year of renewable diesel, and which includes pretreatment capabilities.

Other renewable diesel activities and assets, such as a feedstock aggregation facility, pre-treatment facility, and an interest in the Spiritwood soybean processing complex through our ADM joint venture.

All prior periods have been recast for comparability.

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 559

$ 2,248

$ 5,703

$ 13,705 Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,707



1,570



6,544



6,171 Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA

28



(47)



(150)



(64) Subtotal

2,294



3,771



12,097



19,812 Corporate

(189)



(224)



(864)



(837) Add: Depreciation and amortization

15



20



90



100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,120

$ 3,567

$ 11,323

$ 19,075

























Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $559 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.03 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $8.36 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $281 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by lower market crack spreads.

R&M margin was $12.93 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $17.81 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 94%, resulting in total throughput of 3.0 million barrels per day (bpd) for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Refining operating costs were $5.26 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $5.55 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The results were primarily driven by higher rates and volumes, including growth from equity affiliates and contributions from recently acquired assets in the Utica and Permian basins.

Renewable Diesel

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $(47) million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased utilization particularly at our Martinez Renewable Fuels joint venture.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of Dec. 31, 2024, MPC had $3.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, including $1.5 billion of cash at MPLX, and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility.

In the fourth quarter, the company returned approximately $1.6 billion of capital to shareholders through $1.3 billion of share repurchases and $292 million of dividends.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company has $7.8 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC's standalone (excluding MPLX) capital spending outlook for 2025 is $1.25 billion. Approximately 70% of its overall spending is focused on value enhancing capital and 30% on sustaining capital. MPC's 2025 capital spending outlook includes continued high return investments at its Los Angeles, Galveston Bay and Robinson refineries. In addition to these multi-year investments, the company is executing shorter-term projects that offer high returns through margin enhancement and cost reduction.

MPLX's capital spending outlook for 2025 is $2.0 billion. MPLX is expanding its Permian to Gulf Coast integrated value chain, progressing long-haul pipeline growth projects to support expected increased producer activity, and investing in Permian and Marcellus processing capacity in response to producer demand. Updates on projects include:

Newly Announced

A Gulf Coast fractionation complex consisting of two, 150 thousand bpd fractionation facilities adjacent to MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPLX is contracting with MPC to purchase offtake from the fractionation complex, which MPC intends to market globally.

A strategic partnership with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) to develop a 400 thousand bpd LPG export terminal and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028.

The BANGL NGL pipeline partners have sanctioned an expansion from 250 thousand bpd to 300 thousand bpd, which is anticipated to come online in the second half of 2026. This pipeline will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionation complex.

Ongoing

The Blackcomb and Rio Bravo pipelines are progressing with an expected in-service date in the second half of 2026. These pipelines are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast.

Secretariat, a 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) processing plant is expected online in the second half of 2025. This plant will bring MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d).

Harmon Creek III, a 300 mmcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand bpd de-ethanizer, is expected online in the second half of 2026. This complex will bring MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 thousand bpd.

2025 Capital Outlook ($ millions)

MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX)



Refining & Marketing Segment:



Value Enhancing - Traditional $ 750 Value Enhancing - Low Carbon

100 Maintenance

350 Refining & Marketing Segment

1,200 Renewable Diesel

5 Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)



Corporate and Other(a)

45 Total MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX) $ 1,250





MPLX Total (b) $ 2,000

(a) Does not include capitalized interest. (b)Excludes $240 million of reimbursable capital.

First-Quarter 2025 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.70 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,525 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 450 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 380





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,510 Other charge and blendstocks

260 Total

2,770





Corporate (includes $20 million of D&A) $ 220







(a)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations

Alyx Teschel, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions and intensity reduction targets, freshwater withdrawal intensity reduction targets, diversity, equity and inclusion and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "endeavor", "estimate," "expect," "focus", "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "progress", "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive", "target," "trends", "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: political or regulatory developments, including changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), or renewables, or taxation; volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions, including as a result of pandemics, other infectious disease outbreaks, natural hazards, extreme weather events, regional conflicts such as hostilities in the Middle East and in Ukraine, inflation or rising interest rates; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and renewables and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity and timing and amounts of free cash flow necessary to execute our business plans, effect future share repurchases and to maintain or grow our dividend; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and permits and to satisfy other conditions necessary to complete planned projects or to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; the inability or failure of our joint venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the financing and distribution decisions of joint ventures we do not control; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles and to achieve our ESG plans and goals within the expected timeframes if at all; changes in government incentives for emission-reduction products and technologies; the outcome of research and development efforts to create future technologies necessary to achieve our ESG plans and goals; our ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences, including consumer support for emission-reduction products and technology; industrial incidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the imposition of windfall profit taxes, maximum refining margin penalties or minimum inventory requirements on companies operating within the energy industry in California or other jurisdictions; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Disclosures Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in MPC's and MPLX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per-share data)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Revenues and other income:





















Sales and other operating revenues $ 33,137

$ 36,255

$ 138,864

$ 148,379 Income from equity method investments

252



195



1,048



742 Net gain on disposal of assets

11



91



28



217 Other income

66



282



472



969 Total revenues and other income

33,466



36,823



140,412



150,307 Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

30,558



32,582



126,240



128,566 Depreciation and amortization

826



828



3,337



3,307 Selling, general and administrative expenses

804



820



3,221



3,039 Other taxes

137



198



818



881 Total costs and expenses

32,325



34,428



133,616



135,793 Income from operations

1,141



2,395



6,796



14,514 Net interest and other financial costs

245



111



839



525 Income before income taxes

896



2,284



5,957



13,989 Provision for income taxes

111



407



890



2,817 Net income

785



1,877



5,067



11,172 Less net income attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

6



23



27



94 Noncontrolling interests

408



403



1,595



1,397 Net income attributable to MPC $ 371

$ 1,451

$ 3,445

$ 9,681























Per share data





















Basic:





















Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 1.16

$ 3.86

$ 10.11

$ 23.73 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

320



376



340



407























Diluted:





















Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 1.15

$ 3.84

$ 10.08

$ 23.63 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

321



377



341



409

























Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing $ 484

$ 285

$ 1,445

$ 998 Midstream(a)

379



357



1,504



1,105 Renewable Diesel

2



107



8



313 Corporate(b)

56



31



119



138 Total $ 921

$ 780

$ 3,076

$ 2,554

























(a) The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 includes $228 million related to acquisitions of additional interests in BANGL, LLC and Wink to Webster Pipeline LLC. (b) Includes capitalized interest of $18 million, $12 million, $56 million and $55 million for the fourth quarter 2024, the fourth quarter 2023, the year 2024 and the year 2023, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory

charge(a) $ 12.55

$ 18.40

$ 15.91

$ 23.15 LIFO inventory (charge) credit

0.38



(0.59)



0.10



(0.15) Refining & Marketing margin(a)

12.93



17.81



16.01



23.00 Less:





















Refining operating costs(b)

5.26



5.55



5.34



5.31 Distribution costs(c)

5.34



5.57



5.48



5.33 LIFO inventory (charge) credit

0.38



(0.59)



0.10



(0.15) Other income(d)

(0.08)



(1.08)



(0.24)



(0.43) Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 2.03

$ 8.36

$ 5.33

$ 12.94























Refining planned turnaround costs $ 1.02

$ 1.11

$ 1.31

$ 1.11 Depreciation and amortization

1.53



1.71



1.65



1.72 Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above

3.60



3.65



3.70



3.62

























(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume

(mbpd)(a)

3,747



3,583



3,585



3,510 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,950



2,936



2,950



2,917 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

94



91



92



92























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

2,783



2,668



2,714



2,677 Other charge and blendstocks

214



254



208



226 Net refinery throughputs

2,997



2,922



2,922



2,903























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

43



45



44



44 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

57



55



56



56























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

1,570



1,588



1,490



1,526 Distillates

1,109



1,059



1,070



1,037 Propane

69



65



67



66 NGLs and petrochemicals

154



142



192



182 Heavy fuel oil

57



41



59



52 Asphalt

80



69



81



80 Total

3,039



2,964



2,959



2,943 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput

and yields above (mbpd)

96



75



87



61

























(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 12.36

$ 16.62

$ 15.05

$ 20.83 Refining operating costs

4.04



4.28



4.14



4.11 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.74



0.88



1.23



1.11 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.14



1.34



1.35



1.38























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,190



1,144



1,119



1,085 Other charge and blendstocks

186



186



181



182 Gross refinery throughputs

1,376



1,330



1,300



1,267























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

55



55



56



53 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

45



45



44



47























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

671



702



621



654 Distillates

509



475



476



445 Propane

40



38



38



37 NGLs and petrochemicals

118



107



124



112 Heavy fuel oil

51



27



52



33 Asphalt

17



15



16



17 Total

1,406



1,364



1,327



1,298 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

72



39



58



35

























Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 11.31

$ 17.75

$ 15.77

$ 23.35 Refining operating costs

5.21



5.02



5.10



4.88 Refining planned turnaround costs

1.49



0.79



1.40



0.77 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.40



1.41



1.39



1.40























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,095



1,061



1,103



1,108 Other charge and blendstocks

79



92



70



67 Gross refinery throughputs

1,174



1,153



1,173



1,175























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

22



27



24



26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

78



73



76



74























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

636



637



622



623 Distillates

423



413



413



417 Propane

20



19



20



20 NGLs and petrochemicals

20



20



42



43 Heavy fuel oil

18



12



15



13 Asphalt

63



54



65



63 Total

1,180



1,155



1,177



1,179 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

14



18



11



10

























West Coast Region

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 15.70

$ 24.53

$ 18.29

$ 28.35 Refining operating costs

7.48



9.19



7.92



8.56 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.55



2.24



1.07



1.75 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.38



1.39



1.37



1.37























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

498



463



492



484 Other charge and blendstocks

45



51



44



38 Gross refinery throughputs

543



514



536



522























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

60



63



61



68 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

40



37



39



32























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

278



268



273



271 Distillates

198



184



197



182 Propane

9



8



9



9 NGLs and petrochemicals

30



23



33



34 Heavy fuel oil

34



37



30



31 Asphalt

-



-



-



- Total

549



520



542



527 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

10



18



18



16

























Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,939



5,866



5,874



5,895 Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

3,128



3,023



3,131



3,130 Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,734



6,252



6,579



6,257 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,934



9,375



9,663



8,971 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

683



599



654



597

























(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

Renewable Diesel Financial Data (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Renewable Diesel margin, excluding LIFO inventory

credit(a) $ 82

$ 58

$ 131

$ 292 LIFO inventory credit

55



12



55



12 Renewable Diesel margin(a)

137



70



186



304 Less:





















Operating costs(b)

68



74



269



242 Distribution costs(c)

28



23



95



82 LIFO inventory credit

55



12



55



12 Other (income) loss(d)

(42)



8



(83)



32 Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA $ 28

$ (47)

$ (150)

$ (64)























Planned turnaround costs $ 2

$ 2

$ 7

$ 20 JV planned turnaround costs

9



18



9



25 Depreciation and amortization

25



16



75



65 JV depreciation and amortization

22



21



89



65

























(a) Sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products. (b) Excludes planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)





December 31,

2024



September 30,

2024 (in millions of dollars)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,210

$ 4,002 Short-term investments

-



1,141 Total consolidated debt(a)

27,481



28,220 MPC debt

6,533



6,134 MPLX debt

20,948



22,086 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

203



203 Equity

24,303



25,509











(in millions)









Shares outstanding

316



325













(a)Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted income per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Net income attributable to MPC $ 371

$ 1,451

$ 3,445

$ 9,681 Pre-tax adjustments:





















Garyville incident response costs

-



(47)



-



16 Gain on sale of assets

-



(92)



(151)



(198) LIFO inventory charge (credit)

(161)



145



(161)



145 Tax impact of adjustments(a)

39



(1)



62



8 Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

-



49



55



27 Adjusted net income attributable to MPC $ 249

$ 1,505

$ 3,250

$ 9,679























Diluted income per share $ 1.15

$ 3.84

$ 10.08

$ 23.63 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.77

$ 3.98

$ 9.51

$ 23.63























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

321



377



341



409

























(a) Income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were calculated by applying a federal statutory rate and a blended state tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments after non-controlling interest. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Net income attributable to MPC $ 371

$ 1,451

$ 3,445

$ 9,681 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

414



426



1,622



1,491 Provision for income taxes

111



407



890



2,817 Net interest and other financial costs

245



111



839



525 Depreciation and amortization

826



828



3,337



3,307 Renewable Diesel JV depreciation and amortization

22



21



89



65 Refining & Renewable Diesel planned turnaround costs

283



299



1,404



1,201 Renewable Diesel JV planned turnaround costs

9



18



9



25 Garyville incident response costs (recoveries)

-



(47)



-



16 LIFO inventory charge (credit)

(161)



145



(161)



145 Gain on sale of assets

-



(92)



(151)



(198) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,120

$ 3,567

$ 11,323

$ 19,075

























Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 559

$ 2,248

$ 5,703

$ 13,705 Plus (Less):





















Depreciation and amortization

(422)



(460)



(1,767)



(1,822) Refining planned turnaround costs

(281)



(297)



(1,397)



(1,181) LIFO inventory (charge) credit

106



(157)



106



(157) Selling, general and administrative expenses

562



644



2,472



2,443 Income from equity method investments

(11)



(29)



(57)



(66) Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets

(2)



1



(1)



(2) Other income

(33)



(265)



(342)



(870) Refining & Marketing gross margin

478



1,685



4,717



12,050 Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization)

2,823



2,840



11,321



10,833 Depreciation and amortization

422



460



1,767



1,822 Gross margin excluded from and other income included

in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(103)



(124)



(425)



(45) Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(54)



(71)



(259)



(288) Refining & Marketing margin

3,566



4,790



17,121



24,372 LIFO inventory charge (credit)

(106)



157



(106)



157 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO

inventory charge/credit $ 3,460

$ 4,947

$ 17,015

$ 24,529























Refining & Marketing margin by region:





















Gulf Coast $ 1,483

$ 1,972

$ 6,839

$ 9,365 Mid-Continent

1,207



1,855



6,705



9,925 West Coast

770



1,120



3,471



5,239 Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,460

$ 4,947

$ 17,015

$ 24,529

























(a) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

Renewable Diesel Margin

Renewable Diesel margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Renewable segment's operating and financial performance. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Renewable gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Renewable Diesel Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Renewable Diesel Gross Margin and Renewable Diesel Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA $ 28

$ (47)

$ (150)

$ (64) Plus (Less):





















Depreciation and amortization

(25)



(16)



(75)



(65) JV depreciation and amortization

(22)



(21)



(89)



(65) Planned turnaround costs

(2)



(2)



(7)



(20) JV planned turnaround costs

(9)



(18)



(9)



(25) LIFO inventory credit

55



12



55



12 Selling, general and administrative expenses

19



14



59



61 (Income) loss from equity method investments

(31)



27



(70)



59 Net gain on disposal of assets

-



-



-



(1) Other income

-



(1)



-



(1) Renewable Diesel gross margin

13



(52)



(286)



(109) Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization)

78



86



312



284 Depreciation and amortization

25



16



75



65 Martinez JV depreciation and amortization

21



20



85



64 Renewable Diesel margin

137



70



186



304 LIFO inventory credit

(55)



(12)



(55)



(12) Renewable Diesel margin, excluding LIFO inventory

credit $ 82

$ 58

$ 131

$ 292

























