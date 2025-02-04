LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2024 sales of $973 million. Sales were down 1 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.99 compared to $1.25 in the fourth quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported EPS of $1.08 in the fourth quarter compared to $0.87 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income, reportable segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
Fourth quarter 2024 operating income was $195 million, up 17 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023, and return on sales ("ROS") was 20.1 percent, an increase of 310 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $231 million, up 17 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023, and ROS was 23.8 percent, an increase of 370 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
"We delivered another transformative year in 2024 and drove strong margin expansion across our entire portfolio despite a challenging global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. By leveraging our Transformation initiatives and 80/20, our teams produced another solid year of operational and financial performance which mitigated risk to the topline while expanding profitability. This was a direct reflection of the power of our balanced and resilient water portfolio, our focused growth strategy and strong execution," said John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Each of our Move, Improve and Enjoy Water segments drove record margins for another consecutive year post the nVent separation in 2018. In Flow, we continued to grow our Commercial business while evolving our go-to-market strategy within Industrial. In Water Solutions, our filtration sales delivered another year of growth, and in Pool, we returned to sales growth driven by a strong aftermarket. We ended the year with strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet. We increased our dividend by approximately 9 percent for 2025 marking the 49th consecutive year of dividend increases and reaffirming our dividend aristocrat status. I'm proud of our accomplishments across the company and how our teams have delivered for customers and shareholders in 2024."
Full year 2024 sales were $4.1 billion. Sales were down 1 percent compared to sales last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales were flat in 2024. Full year 2024 EPS from continuing operations was $3.74 compared to $3.75 in 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported EPS of $4.33 for 2024 compared to $3.75 in 2023.
Full year 2024 operating income was $804 million, up 9 percent compared to operating income in 2023, and ROS was 19.7 percent, an increase of 170 basis points when compared to 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $959 million, up 12 percent in 2024, compared to adjusted operating income in 2023, and ROS was 23.5 percent, an increase of 270 basis points when compared to 2023.
Flow sales were down 5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 5 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $74 million was up 13 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and ROS was 20.4 percent, an increase of 320 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Flow sales were down 4 percent for the full year of 2024 compared to sales for 2023. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 4 percent in 2024. Reportable segment income of $318 million was up 13 percent compared to 2023, and ROS was 21.0 percent, an increase of 320 basis points when compared to 2023.
Water Solutions sales were down 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $62 million was up 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and ROS was 24.1 percent, an increase of 500 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Water Solutions sales were down 4 percent for the full year of 2024 compared to sales for 2023. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 4 percent in 2024. Reportable segment income of $255 million was up 3 percent compared to 2023, and ROS was 22.6 percent, an increase of 160 basis points when compared to 2023.
Pool sales were up 5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $119 million was up 14 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and ROS was 33.8 percent, an increase of 250 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Pool sales were up 7 percent for the full year of 2024 compared to sales for 2023. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 7 percent in 2024. Reportable segment income of $476 million was up 14 percent compared to 2023, and ROS was 33.2 percent, an increase of 220 basis points when compared to 2023.
Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $767 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $693 million.
Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pentair previously announced on December 16, 2024 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on February 7, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2025. This $0.25 per share quarterly cash dividend reflects an approximate 9 percent increase in the Company's regular cash dividend rate as compared to $0.23 per share per quarter in 2024 and marks the 49thconsecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 0.4 million shares for $50 million. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the company repurchased 1.6 million shares for $150 million. As of December 31, 2024, we had $450 million available for share repurchases under our share repurchase authorization.
OUTLOOK
Mr. Stauch concluded, "As we look to 2025, we are focused on our mission to help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. We expect to continue to invest in key areas across the company and execute on our Transformation initiatives and 80/20 to drive long-term growth, profitability and returns. We believe our balanced water portfolio is proving its resilience as Pool is expected to grow offsetting our Flow and Water Solutions residential end markets that remain pressured by higher interest rates. We are confident in our strategy and our ability to control what we can internally while mitigating risk from an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment near-term."
The Company is introducing 2025 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $4.37 to $4.52, up 17 percent to 21 percent; and on an adjusted basis of approximately $4.65 to $4.80. This is an increase of 7 percent to 11 percent compared to 2024 adjusted EPS. The Company anticipates full year 2025 sales to be approximately flat to up 2 percent on a reported basis.
In addition, the Company introduces first quarter 2025 GAAP EPS of approximately $0.93 to $0.95 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $1.00 to $1.02. The Company expects first quarter sales to be down approximately 3 percent to 4 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2024.
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
In millions, except per-share data
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net sales
$
972.9
$
984.6
$
4,082.8
$
4,104.5
Cost of goods sold
595.3
618.5
2,484.0
2,585.3
Gross profit
377.6
366.1
1,598.8
1,519.2
% of net sales
38.8
%
37.2
%
39.2
%
37.0
%
Selling, general and administrative
160.7
175.6
701.4
680.2
% of net sales
16.5
%
17.8
%
17.2
%
16.6
%
Research and development
21.8
23.5
93.6
99.8
% of net sales
2.2
%
2.4
%
2.3
%
2.4
%
Operating income
195.1
167.0
803.8
739.2
% of net sales
20.1
%
17.0
%
19.7
%
18.0
%
Other (income) expense
Other (income) expense
(4.5
)
6.4
(3.7
)
2.0
Net interest expense
15.2
26.6
88.6
118.3
% of net sales
1.6
%
2.7
%
2.2
%
2.9
%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
184.4
134.0
718.9
618.9
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
18.0
(74.1
)
93.3
(4.0
)
Effective tax rate
9.8
%
(55.3
)%
13.0
%
(0.6
)%
Net income from continuing operations
166.4
208.1
625.6
622.9
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
Net income
$
166.4
$
208.0
$
625.4
$
622.7
Earnings per ordinary share
Basic
Continuing operations
$
1.01
$
1.26
$
3.78
$
3.77
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Basic earnings per ordinary share
$
1.01
$
1.26
$
3.78
$
3.77
Diluted
Continuing operations
$
0.99
$
1.25
$
3.74
$
3.75
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
$
0.99
$
1.25
$
3.74
$
3.75
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
165.2
165.3
165.6
165.1
Diluted
166.8
166.7
167.1
166.3
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
$
0.23
$
0.22
$
0.92
$
0.88
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
118.7
$
170.3
Accounts receivable, net
565.2
561.7
Inventories
610.9
677.7
Other current assets
141.3
159.3
Total current assets
1,436.1
1,569.0
Property, plant and equipment, net
358.8
362.0
Other assets
Goodwill
3,286.6
3,274.6
Intangibles, net
1,033.8
1,042.4
Other non-current assets
331.2
315.3
Total other assets
4,651.6
4,632.3
Total assets
$
6,446.5
$
6,563.3
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of short-term borrowings
$
9.3
$
-
Accounts payable
272.8
278.9
Employee compensation and benefits
116.2
125.4
Other current liabilities
496.8
545.3
Total current liabilities
895.1
949.6
Other liabilities
Long-term debt
1,638.7
1,988.3
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
61.6
73.6
Deferred tax liabilities
44.4
40.0
Other non-current liabilities
243.8
294.7
Total liabilities
2,883.6
3,346.2
Equity
3,562.9
3,217.1
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,446.5
$
6,563.3
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31
In millions
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
625.4
$
622.7
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.2
0.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(1.9
)
(2.8
)
Depreciation
60.3
59.5
Amortization
54.3
55.3
Deferred income taxes
(11.4
)
(92.5
)
Share-based compensation
39.7
29.1
Asset impairment and write-offs
17.6
7.9
Pension and other post-retirement expense
0.1
12.1
Pension and other post-retirement contributions
(12.0
)
(8.7
)
Gain on sale of assets
-
(3.4
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
Accounts receivable
(11.2
)
(24.4
)
Inventories
53.6
109.6
Other current assets
14.1
(29.1
)
Accounts payable
(3.7
)
(75.1
)
Employee compensation and benefits
(5.0
)
17.2
Other current liabilities
(48.7
)
(59.5
)
Other non-current assets and liabilities
(4.5
)
2.7
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
766.9
620.8
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
)
(1.6
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
766.7
619.2
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(74.4
)
(76.0
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.6
5.6
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(108.0
)
(0.6
)
Payments upon the settlement of net investment hedges
(5.8
)
(18.5
)
Other
-
4.1
Net cash used for investing activities
(187.6
)
(85.4
)
Financing activities
Net receipts of short-term borrowings
9.3
-
Net borrowings (repayments) of revolving long-term debt
9.5
(320.0
)
Repayments of long-term debt
(362.5
)
(12.5
)
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
18.4
9.6
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(150.0
)
-
Dividends paid
(152.3
)
(145.2
)
Payments upon the settlement of cross currency swaps
(9.1
)
-
Net cash used for financing activities
(636.7
)
(468.1
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
6.0
(4.3
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(51.6
)
61.4
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
170.3
108.9
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
118.7
$
170.3
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31
In millions
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
$
766.9
$
620.8
Capital expenditures
(74.4
)
(76.0
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.6
5.6
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
693.1
$
550.4
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
)
(1.6
)
Free cash flow
$
692.9
$
548.8
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2024
In millions
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
Flow
$
384.3
$
396.8
$
372.2
$
360.7
$
1,514.0
Water Solutions
273.1
310.5
289.5
257.9
1,131.0
Pool
359.5
391.5
331.4
353.7
1,436.1
Reportable segment net sales
1,016.9
1,098.8
993.1
972.3
4,081.1
Corporate and other
0.3
0.5
0.3
0.6
1.7
Net Sales
$
1,017.2
$
1,099.3
$
993.4
$
972.9
$
4,082.8
Reportable segment income (loss)
Flow
$
77.3
$
84.4
$
82.8
$
73.6
$
318.1
Water Solutions
55.6
72.9
64.4
62.2
255.1
Pool
110.8
133.6
112.7
119.4
476.5
Reportable segment income
243.7
290.9
259.9
255.2
1,049.7
Corporate and other
(26.4
)
(19.5
)
(20.7
)
(23.9
)
(90.5
)
Adjusted operating income
$
217.3
$
271.4
$
239.2
$
231.3
$
959.2
Return on sales
Flow
20.1
%
21.3
%
22.2
%
20.4
%
21.0
%
Water Solutions
20.4
%
23.5
%
22.2
%
24.1
%
22.6
%
Pool
30.8
%
34.1
%
34.0
%
33.8
%
33.2
%
Adjusted return on sales
21.4
%
24.7
%
24.1
%
23.8
%
23.5
%
2023
In millions
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
Flow
$
391.8
$
411.6
$
400.2
$
378.5
$
1,582.1
Water Solutions
272.0
336.2
299.4
269.6
1,177.2
Pool
364.3
334.3
308.8
336.2
1,343.6
Reportable segment net sales
1,028.1
1,082.1
1,008.4
984.3
4,102.9
Corporate and other
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.3
1.6
Net Sales
$
1,028.6
$
1,082.5
$
1,008.8
$
984.6
$
4,104.5
Reportable segment income (loss)
Flow
$
65.0
$
74.8
$
77.5
$
65.0
$
282.3
Water Solutions
52.4
74.8
68.8
51.6
247.6
Pool
116.2
105.1
90.6
105.1
417.0
Reportable segment income
233.6
254.7
236.9
221.7
946.9
Corporate and other
(22.6
)
(20.5
)
(24.8
)
(23.9
)
(91.8
)
Adjusted operating income
$
211.0
$
234.2
$
212.1
$
197.8
$
855.1
Return on sales
Flow
16.6
%
18.2
%
19.4
%
17.2
%
17.8
%
Water Solutions
19.3
%
22.2
%
23.0
%
19.1
%
21.0
%
Pool
31.9
%
31.4
%
29.3
%
31.3
%
31.0
%
Adjusted return on sales
20.5
%
21.6
%
21.0
%
20.1
%
20.8
%
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
$
1,017.2
$
1,099.3
$
993.4
$
972.9
$
4,082.8
Operating income
180.8
248.0
179.9
195.1
803.8
Return on sales
17.8
%
22.6
%
18.1
%
20.1
%
19.7
%
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
4.6
5.9
23.4
3.1
37.0
Transformation costs
17.0
11.8
12.6
10.7
52.1
Intangible amortization
13.5
13.4
13.5
13.9
54.3
Legal accrual adjustments and settlements
(0.3
)
(7.9
)
0.7
-
(7.5
)
Asset impairment and write-offs
0.8
-
8.5
8.3
17.6
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.9
0.2
0.6
0.2
1.9
Adjusted operating income
217.3
271.4
239.2
231.3
959.2
Adjusted return on sales
21.4
%
24.7
%
24.1
%
23.8
%
23.5
%
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
133.5
186.1
139.6
166.4
625.6
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market gain
-
-
-
(5.3
)
(5.3
)
Other (income) expense
-
-
(0.5
)
0.1
(0.4
)
Adjustments to operating income
35.6
23.2
58.7
36.0
153.5
Income tax adjustments
(11.3
)
(5.4
)
(15.4
)
(17.6
)
(49.7
)
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
$
157.8
$
203.9
$
182.4
$
179.6
$
723.7
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
$
0.80
$
1.11
$
0.84
$
0.99
$
3.74
Adjustments
0.14
0.11
0.25
0.09
0.59
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
$
0.94
$
1.22
$
1.09
$
1.08
$
4.33
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2025
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
Forecast
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
approx
Down 3% - 4%
approx
Flat - Up 2%
Operating income
approx
Up 16% - 18%
approx
Up 19% - 23%
Adjustments:
Intangible amortization
approx
$
14
approx
$
55
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
approx
1
approx
4
Adjusted operating income
approx
Up 3% - 5%
approx
Up 6% - 9%
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
approx
$155 - $158
approx
$726 - $751
Adjustments to operating income
approx
14
approx
55
Income tax adjustments
approx
(2
)
approx
(9
)
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
approx
$167 - $170
approx
$772 - $797
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
approx
$0.93 - $0.95
approx
$4.37 - $4.52
Adjustments
approx
0.07
approx
0.28
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
approx
$1.00 - $1.02
approx
$4.65 - $4.80
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment
For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
Q4 Net Sales Growth
Full Year Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq. /
Div.
Total
Core
Currency
Acq. /
Div.
Total
Total Pentair
(1.2
)%
(0.1
)%
0.1
%
(1.2
)%
(0.4
)%
-
%
(0.1
)%
(0.5
)%
Flow
(4.5
)%
(0.2
)%
-
%
(4.7
)%
(4.3
)%
-
%
-
%
(4.3
)%
Water Solutions
(3.8
)%
0.1
%
(0.6
)%
(4.3
)%
(3.6
)%
(0.2
)%
(0.1
)%
(3.9
)%
Pool
4.5
%
-
%
0.7
%
5.2
%
7.0
%
0.1
%
(0.2
)%
6.9
%
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
$
1,028.6
$
1,082.5
$
1,008.8
$
984.6
$
4,104.5
Operating income
183.6
208.5
180.1
167.0
739.2
Return on sales
17.8
%
19.3
%
17.9
%
17.0
%
18.0
%
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
2.9
0.6
1.6
(1.7
)
3.4
Transformation costs
8.5
6.0
13.5
16.3
44.3
Intangible amortization
13.8
13.9
13.8
13.8
55.3
Legal accrual adjustments and settlements
(1.9
)
4.1
-
-
2.2
Asset impairment and write-offs
3.9
0.5
1.8
1.7
7.9
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.2
0.6
1.3
0.7
2.8
Adjusted operating income
211.0
234.2
212.1
197.8
855.1
Adjusted return on sales
20.5
%
21.6
%
21.0
%
20.1
%
20.8
%
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
128.5
154.2
132.1
208.1
622.9
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss
-
-
-
6.1
6.1
Other income
-
(5.1
)
-
-
(5.1
)
Adjustments to operating income
27.2
25.1
30.7
30.1
113.1
Income tax adjustments (1)
(4.6
)
(3.1
)
(6.6
)
(98.5
)
(112.8
)
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
$
151.1
$
171.1
$
156.2
$
145.8
$
624.2
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
$
0.78
$
0.93
$
0.79
$
1.25
$
3.75
Adjustments
0.13
0.10
0.15
(0.38
)
-
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
$
0.91
$
1.03
$
0.94
$
0.87
$
3.75
(1)
Income tax adjustments in the fourth quarter include $74.3 million resulting from favorable impacts of worthless stock deductions related to exiting certain businesses in our Water Solutions segment and favorable discrete items primarily related to the recognition of deferred tax assets.
