BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, dividend)Looking ahead, for the full year, Amcor Plc (AMCR) has reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook of $0.72 to $0.76 per share, in line with analysts' forecast of $0.74 per share.The Board also recommended a quarterly cash dividend of 12.75 cents per share, higher than 12.5 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 20.40 Australian cents per share. The dividend will be paid on March 18 to shareholders of record as of February 26.Q2 Results:Amcor plc (AMCR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $163 million, or $0.113 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.092 per share, last year.Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.161 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $3.241 billion from $3.251 billion last year.Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $163 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.113 vs. $0.092 last year. -Revenue: $3.241 Bln vs. $3.251 Bln last year.