WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $567 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $565 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $1.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $21.498 billion from $22.978 billion last year.Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $567 Mln. vs. $565 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $21.498 Bln vs. $22.978 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX