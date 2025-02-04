CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fears over U.S. tariffs and potential retaliatory levies triggered volatility in world markets.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red ahead of the release of the JOLTs job openings report. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Mixed sentiment prevailed in Asian markets even as China responded to U.S. tariffs with counter tariffs.The Dollar retreated amidst reports of Trump halting tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined amidst OPEC and its allies upholding their existing oil production plans. Gold also retreated after trade war concerns spurred heavy safe haven buying a day earlier. Cryptocurrencies rebounded emphatically.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,300.80, down 0.27% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,988.00, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 21,434.81, up 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,562.39, down 0.25% France's CAC 40 at 7,874.04, up 0.24% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,232.95, up 0.29% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,776.50, up 0.61% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,374.00, down 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% (January 27) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,789.96, up 2.83%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0325, down 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2415, down 0.31% USD/JPY at 155.32, up 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6212, down 0.19% USD/CAD at 1.4424, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 108.54, down 0.42%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.576%, up 0.73% Germany at 2.4155%, up 1.15% France at 3.127%, up 0.55% U.K. at 4.5930%, up 2.27% Japan at 1.273%, down 0.16%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.11, down 1.12%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $71.80, down 1.86%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,840.20, down 0.59%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $99,269.30, up 3.88% Ethereum at $2,777.47, up 7.09% XRP at $2.61, up 8.45% Solana at $209.94, up 4.64% BNB at $585.51, up 0.92%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX