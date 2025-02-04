Health Hug Partners With CHADIS, Inc. to Revolutionize Pediatric Care Delivery

Health Hug, a pediatric digital health organization specializing in family-centered care management, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with CHADIS. Health Hug's proprietary software, uniquely designed to support pediatric care, will play a key role in enhancing the delivery of care coordination services through this collaboration. CHADIS is an award-winning platform for pediatric clinical process support that leverages health and mental health screenings to inform and document care, provide patient-specific decision support, and offer post-visit individualized education, resources, and closed-loop referrals. This collaboration combines Health Hug's digital care management expertise with CHADIS innovative tools to advance whole-child and family care while streamlining provider workflows, saving costs and staff time, and generating additional income.

"Health Hug's mission is to transform pediatric care through innovative solutions that empower families and providers in their care for children and families, especially those with chronic conditions," said Christina Sloan-Vélez, CEO of Health Hug. "It's inspiring to partner with an organization whose values align so closely with ours. Together, our complementary technologies, combined with Health Hug's commitment to real human, real-time remotely delivered care coordination, create a unique collaboration that bridges innovative technology with the power of human connection. With this partnership we are creating a truly integrated solution for improving children's health, helping pediatric and primary care practices thrive, and empowering parents to navigate the complexities of caring for their children."

The partnership combines advanced technologies to support pediatric care with comprehensive assessments, decision support, and tailored care plans addressing the needs of children and their families. Providers gain real-time insights, streamlined workflows, and integrated EHR tools, while families benefit from multilingual, flexible screening options that promote convenience and health equity. This collaboration empowers informed decisions and improves outcomes for children's health and well-being.

"We are excited to partner with Health Hug to enable the delivery of care coordination services for pediatric patients," said Barbara Howard, MD, Co-Founder of CHADIS. and recipient of the prestigious C. Anderson Aldrich Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). "Together, we're making it easier for providers to support families of children with complex issues with full communication and shared care plans from Health Hug's care coordination services."

Dr. Barbara Howard and Dr. Raymond Sturner, faculty at Johns Hopkins and leaders in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, developed the CHADIS platform to allow patients to complete questionnaires online outside of visit time to facilitate evidence-based care and inform the visit, automate documentation, and link to moment-of-care decision support. CHADIS was built with more than 20 NIH and CDC Small Business Innovation Research awards totaling over $27 million to create innovations in healthcare.

Health Hug is dedicated to transforming pediatric care by providing families personalized support through a comprehensive care management ecosystem that incorporates care coordination, transitional care management, and remote patient monitoring, among other services. By connecting families with dedicated care managers, we help navigate the complexities of healthcare, ensuring no child's needs fall through the cracks.

